Government-backed WAVES postponed to April 2025

Indian government-backed event WAVES (World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit), which had been scheduled for early February 2025, has been postponed to April. Prime minister Narendra Modi shared the update during a conversation with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The debut edition of WAVES Summit, aimed at India’s creative and entertainment sector, was scheduled to be held from 5 to 9 February. The event is poised to serve as a global platform for India’s creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing the country’s potential as a centre for content creation. It will also highlight the country’s advancements in animation, gaming, entertainment technology, and regional and mainstream cinema.

In the video, PM Modi and Dosanjh discussed their vision of transforming India into a global hub for music and entertainment. Comparing the WAVES Summit to global events like Davos where the world’s economic giants gather, the PM had highlighted in the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat, “A great opportunity is on the way to showcase India’s creative talent to the world. Giants from the media and entertainment industry, as well as creative minds from across the globe, will gather in India. This summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation.”

With summits like these, the government aims to nurture India’s creative economy and to solidify its position as a global leader in media and entertainment.