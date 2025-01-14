‘Zenless Zone Zero’ to release version 1.5 on 22 January

HoYoverse announced that the urban fantasy ARPG Zenless Zone Zero‘s version 1.5 “Astra-nomical Moment” will be available from 22 January.

Astra Yao, New Eridu’s brightest star, will take the stage to deliver a New Year performance, while Proxies will find themselves involved in an adventure unfolding both under the Starloop spotlight and in the shadows. Version 1.5 will introduce new gameplay including Endless Tower: The Last Stand and Perpetrator Battle accompanied by the release of the latest arcade game Mach 25. Moreover, players can participate in fishing competitions and the Bangboo pageant, and dress up Agents including Astra in new outfits in the upcoming update.

During the new year, New Eridu’s beloved star, Astra Yao, will perform at Starloop, the city’s landmark. When the main stage encircled by structures resembling a star’s orbit rises, Astra will shine brilliantly in the spotlight. Yet, where there is light, shadows are never far behind. Conspiracies and schemes lurking beneath the stage threaten Astra. However, with Evelyn and the Proxy’s unwavering support and protection, she will triumph over all adversities.

Off the stage, as an S-rank ether support agent, Astra Yao can enter Idyllic Cadenza state, providing damage bonus to the entire squad. Even when switching Agents, she remains on the battlefield to continue buffing her teammates. Serving as the first healing character in the game, her ultimate not only damages enemies but also restores HP to the entire squad. As Astra’s trusted guardian, Evelyn is an S-rank fire attack agent whose attacks generate burning tether point, and once fully accumulated, she can unleash a chain attack alone. After using her ultimate for the first time, she enters dance of awakened fire, where subsequent ultimate will unlock a new animation. In addition, a new S-rank Bangboo, Snap, is ready to capture every moment worth preserving with its camera for Proxies, while Ellen, an S-rank ice attack agent, and Qingyi, an S-rank electric stun agent, are planning their return to version 1.5 banners.

To celebrate the Urban Video Game Festival, Mach 25, a new parkour arcade game where players can race with various vehicles, will be available at Godfinger. Meanwhile, Bizarre Brigade will add a two-player PvE mode and introduce seven new Dream Seekers including Wise, Belle, and members of Cunning Hares. Additionally, players can further refine their combat skills in new gameplays such as Endless Tower: The Last Stand, implemented in Simulated Battle Trial where players will ascend in phases of 10 floors with specific combat effects, and Perpetrator Battle, accessed through Hollow Zero where players need to use designated Agents, exclusive Gear, and Resonia to defeat formidable foes. Shiyu Defense and Deadly Assault will also be updated in rotation in version 1.5 to offer players a more varied combat experience.

Beyond exhilarating battles, Proxies can dress up Agents including Astra, Ellen, and Nicole in their new outfits in the new version. By participating in the Bangboo pageant “Ridu’s Got Boo” during “The Day of Brilliant Wishes” players will help Eous secure the championship and unlock various rewards, including Nicole’s new outfit. Meanwhile, the Elpis ultimate angler championship will offer Proxies an opportunity to hone their fishing skills and earn prestigious rewards, such as an exclusive dynamic wallpaper.

Zenless Zone Zero version 1.5 will be launched on 22 January on PlayStation5 Pro, PlayStation5, PC, iOS, and Android, with further optimisations to Notorious Hunt, Drive Disc and W-Engine interfaces, the display of dynamic wallpaper and badges, etc. The game has been rated Teen by the ESRB and is also classified as PEGI 12.