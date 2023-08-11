Mattel announced an expansion of Barbie the Movie product collection inspired by the Barbie film created in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office and seeing Greta Gerwig make history as the first woman to reach the milestone as a solo director.

Mattel’s expanded collection of the brand features new looks worn by the film’s characters – Barbie and Ken, as well as additions including a “Weird Barbie” doll inspired by the beloved character and a four pack of Hot Wheels Corvettes inspired by Barbie and Ken’s cars in the film.

“We are thrilled to see how much love and excitement Barbie the Movie has already sparked among fans,” said Mattel executive vice president and chief brand officer Lisa McKnight. “With the latest editions to the collection, we are offering even more ways for fans to immerse themselves in Barbie Land and celebrate the characters and stories they see on screen. Barbie continues to be the cultural event of the summer, and as we chart Mattel’s path forward, she will continue to serve as an icon of empowerment and inspiration for generations to come.”

The expanded collection of Barbie the Movie products includes:

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll in Inline Skating Outfit: Wears a retro-inspired sleeveless jacket, athletic shorts, and matching visor, recreating the iconic skating look worn in the feature film.

Barbie The Movie Doll in Inline Skating Outfit: Sports a neon leotard, electric pink biker shorts with a matching visor, and neon green skate gear, inspired by the iconic skating look worn by Margot Robbie as Barbie in the film.

Barbie The Movie Doll in Pink Power Jumpsuit: Wears a bubblegum-coloured jumpsuit, chunky oversized sunglasses, a colourful hair scarf, and white wedge sneakers, inspired by one of the film’s iconic scenes.

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Wearing Faux Fur Coat and Black Fringe Vest: Models a black moto-fringe vest, and a matching “Ken” belt bag under the super swaggy faux fur coat recreating one of Ken’s most unforgettable film looks.

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Wearing Black and White Western Outfit: Embodies the urban cowboy in a western outfit, including a vintage white embroidered shirt, cowboy hat, boots, and black belt.

Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll: Wears a bright pink dress with colourful artwork and puffy sleeves, complete with green snakeskin boots and short, tousled hair to emulate a doll that’s been “played with too much.”

Hot Wheels Barbie Corvette four-Pack from Barbie The Movie, Set of four Premium 1:64 Scale Die-Cast Cars: Inspired by the cars in the film, each Corvette in the four-pack set is 1:64 scale and has elevated deco execution with real riders tires and metal/metal body and chassis – including a never-before-seen yellow corvette based on the car Ken drives in the film.

The expanded Mattel collection of Barbie the Movie products builds upon the initial June 2023 launch of movie toys from UNO, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Mega and Barbie. These latest items are available in collectible packaging and are available for pre-sale now at retailers nationwide and Mattel Shop for an SRP of $25 to $75.