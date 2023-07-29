On the heels of its record-shattering opening weekend, Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie has surpassed the half-billion dollar mark at the global box office, taking in a worldwide total of $528.6 million, with $237.2 million coming in from domestic theatres and $291.4 million internationally, and still climbing. The announcement was made by Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution president Jeff Goldstein and international distribution president Andrew Cripps.

The film showcasing an acclaimed cast led by Margot Robbie (Bombshell, I, Tonya) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Half Nelson) as Barbie and Ken respectively, debuted on 4,200 North American screens on 21 July. Directed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig, Barbie got the largest-ever opening for a female-directed film.

The film also had record highs for the studio for a Monday, Tuesday and non-opening Wednesday, culminating in the biggest seven-day box office for a single film in the history of Warner Bros. Barbie has won a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes Critics rating of 90 per cent with a matching Audience Score and an A CinemaScore.

Internationally, the film continues to dominate the box office in 69 territories, having achieved the biggest-ever industry opening weekend of the year in 24 of those markets, and the biggest-ever Monday for a Warner Bros. Pictures film in 19 territories, including the UK and Italy, where its reign continued through Tuesday. Barbie also set the record for the biggest WB opening weekend of all time in 26 markets, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, and landed the biggest opening week of the year in Australia and New Zealand with the latter also delivering the biggest-ever opening week for a WB film.

Globally, the film marks the largest opening for Greta Gerwig as a director and for Robbie, Gosling and nearly every actor in the film, as well as the biggest opening for a movie based on a toy.

Robbie and Gosling lead the star cast alongside America Ferrera (End of Watch), Kate McKinnon (Bombshell), Issa Rae (The Photograph), Rhea Perlman (Matilda), and Will Ferrell (Talladega Nights). The film also stars Michael Cera (Juno), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War), Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation), Alexandra Shipp (the X-Men films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (The Queen).

Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story,), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film’s producers are Oscar nominees David Heyman (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood), Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey), Tom Ackerley (Promising Young Woman) and Robbie Brenner (Dallas Buyers Club), with Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Gerwig’s creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto (The Irishman), Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood (Beauty and the Beast), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (Little Women), editor Nick Houy (Little Women), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt (Paddington 2) and music supervisor George Drakoulias (White Noise), with a score by Oscar winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (A Star Is Born), who also contributed to numerous songs on the film’s soundtrack. The soundtrack are by artists Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua, Charli XCX, KAROL G feat. Aldo Ranks, Tame Impala, Dominic Fike, HAIM, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, PinkPantheress, Gayle, Ava Max, Fifty Fifty and more.

Barbie is produced by Heyday Films Production, LuckyChap Entertainment Production, NB/GG Pictures Production and Mattel Production. The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theatres only nationwide on 21 July 2023 and internationally beginning 19 July 2023. Barbie is rated PG-13 by the MPA for suggestive references and brief language.