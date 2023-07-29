Acamar Films – the independent producer and distributor of the animated series Bing – recently announced that they have signed an extension agreement with Dutch theatre partner, Trend Media, until 2028.

The Camden-based creative studio has also signed a new agreement with Polish children’s theatre specialist, Good Walk, to bring the sell-out Bing live theatre show, Bing’s Birthday, featuring beautiful handmade puppets, to venues across Poland.

“Bing delights children from the stage just as much as on the screen and these partnerships illustrate the strong performance of Bing as a theatrical property,” said Acamar Films experiential and promotions director Kirsty Southgate. “Trend Media has successfully developed a top-performing theatrical show in the Netherlands, and we are all thrilled for Good Walk to bring the Bing live show to Poland for the very first time.”

“Polish audiences are going to love Bing na Żywo: Wielkie Urodziny,” said Good Walk senior project manager Monika Klonowska. “Not only is there already a huge fanbase for Bing in the country with families excited for any new way to experience the property but this production will be the first of its kind in Poland, a children’s live show based on a popular IP featuring puppets. The craftsmanship and creativity that has gone into Bing na Żywo is something very special and we know that the show will be appreciated by Polish audiences whatever their age.”

The agreement with Trend Media means that the respected theatrical specialist will be responsible for the Bing theatre show in the Netherlands until 2028. The current Bing theatrical production, Bing is Jarig (Bing’s Birthday) premiered in the Netherlands in October 2021. Filled with catchy songs and audience participation, the production follows Bing and his friends as they celebrate Bing’s birthday. Having just finished its third season in May 2023, the show has been enjoyed by an average number of 800 attendees per day making it one of the most popular theatre shows of any type in the country.

“Bing is Jarig is a phenomenon in the Netherlands. We’ve seen children in Bing clothing, carrying Bing toys, wide-eyed in the theatre as they watch their favourite characters on stage. They are fully engaged in the production, screaming in delight when they first see Bing and watching rapt for the whole performance,” said Trend Media co-owner Gert-Jan van den Ende. “The Bing theatre experience really is one for all ages and is a real event for the whole family. We are so excited to continue to bring Bing to Dutch theatre audiences and look forward to growing our partnership with Acamar Films.”

Trend Media are developing a new Bing theatre show in partnership with Acamar Films set to launch from October 2024 with a third new production being planned for October 2026.

Good Walk will tour the Polish version of Bing’s Birthday (Bing na Żywo: Wielkie Urodziny) across Poland from November 2023 until at least December 2025. The first business to bring children’s properties to Polish theatre audiences, Good Walk have strong experience with franchised family theatrical productions having successfully toured the Thomas & Friends and Fireman Sam live shows.