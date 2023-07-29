Entrepreneur Raja M. Koduri has announced his new company Mihira – a platform that will help redefine storytelling with artificial intelligence.

Under Koduri’s leadership, the company is developing a new platform with services, software and silicon systems built for storytellers. The advancement of real-time graphics tools and the advent of powerful Generative AI models enables creative possibilities for both traditional and interactive stories.

The Mihira platform is being designed by an experienced team consisting of former members of prominent tech giants and those from animation and visual effects fields. It aims to remove some of the software and hardware friction that impedes artists across the world today.

The company founder Koduri is renowned for his contributions to the world of visual and accelerated computing at Intel, AMD, Apple and the VFX studio Makuta. His new company was announced at SemiconIndia 2023 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Every artist in the world needs democratised access to sophisticated hardware to develop immersive environments, tune custom AI models and deploy their content,” said Mihira founder, chairman and CEO Koduri. “At Mihira we are building software and hardware systems to help artists. We also aspire to be the largest employer of artists across the world.”

Mihira is a global company with offices in North America and Asia.