Apple Arcade recently shared that Hello Kitty and Friends fans can join them on a grand adventure to restore an abandoned theme park to its former glory in an adventure game titled Hello Kitty Island Adventure, available on their platform.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a life simulation game where players will build friendships with their favourite Sanrio characters, like Kuromi, Badtz-Maru, and Cinnamoroll, as they explore a massive island with a magical underwater world. The game has more than 40 hours of gameplay, with more to be added over time.

Players can invite a friend into the game to play together, or play solo, as they traverse through a qworld teeming with creatures, delicious food, and many mysteries to unravel. They will discover unique stories, participate in fun mini-games, solve challenging puzzles, and uncover rare treasures to create the ultimate island paradise.

“We set out to create a game that Hello Kitty and Friends fans would love — an open world adventure combined with the cosy, customisable life simulation gameplay that delivers a deep and captivating experience, all wrapped in the incomparable charm of Sanrio’s beloved cast,” said game developer Sunblink’s founder Julian Farrior.

“Combining our core values of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity, and Apple Arcade’s inclusive and family-friendly offering, we aim to unite a community around the world through friendship, play, and positive connections with the launch of Hello Kitty Island Adventure,” said Sanrio chief operating officer Craig Takiguchi.

As players discover more of the island, they will have the opportunity to exchange gifts, chat, unlock character-specific quests and storylines with their friends, and earn the ability to take a character around the world with them. Each character will also provide unique bonuses to help in the player’s exploration: Splash around with Keroppi, soar high with Cinnamoroll, or get extra cooking help from Hello Kitty. While rebuilding to bring the island back to life, players can attract even more Sanrio characters by repairing, customising, and decorating visitor cabins all across the island.

Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. One subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalogue, including games like Stardew Valley+, Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, and Sneaky Sasquatch.

