Keywords Studios, an international technical services provider to the global video games industry, has opened its third studio in India in the city of Bengaluru. The studio will house all the services that Keywords India offers, including art services (Lakshya Digital), localisation, functionality quality assurance and game engineering.

This new studio extends across 32,000 square feet and aims to provide a spacious, modern and productive environment for Keywords’ employees. The facility can seat a workforce of 600, meeting the growing client demand for its services. It will strive to operate in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. Elimination of plastic and exclusive use of renewable resources for its power supply are some measures to be implemented. The studio endeavours to establish an employee-friendly environment to attract top talent.

“These are exciting times for us and the gaming industry in general. Bengaluru is a city with a remarkable blend of talent, innovation, and cultural diversity,” said Lakshya Bangalore studio head Raju Patil who is also responsible for managing the studio operations of Keywords Bangalore. “Having a presence in Bengaluru allows us to tap into the city’s exceptional pool of talent, as well as provide our employees with a world-class working environment. We look forward to contributing to the growth of the local gaming industry and further strengthening our relationships with our valued clients.”

Manvendra Shukul

According to Keywords Studios, it is committed to grow regionally and has keen interest in harnessing Indian talent in line with its “Destination India” campaign.

The new center’s IT infrastructure will act as a backup site for the company’s India IT operations, ensuring business continuity in the event of any disruptions. The studio has a 10G network and the most secure firewalls. The facility adheres to the ISO 27001 – ISMS Governance, which strengthens its security protocols.

Lakshya Digital CEO and Keywords Studios India country head Manvendra Shukul said, “Our new facility not only demonstrates Keywords’ commitment to delivering top-notch services but also highlights Bengaluru’s prominence as a game development hub. We are confident that this new studio will further enhance our capabilities and enable us to provide even more innovative solutions to our clients. Bengaluru’s rich talent pool and thriving gaming ecosystem make it an ideal location for us to continue pushing the boundaries of game development and create exceptional gaming experiences.”