Winsing Animation’s animated character GG Bond has gained popularity on social media platforms in China, among audiences beyond its kid fanbase. Recently, a meme featuring the character – which is the flagship IP of Winsing – gained significant popularity and led to an online trend called the “#GGBOND Rescue Mission.”

This topic garnered attention from official accounts seeking the pig’s involvement in their anti-fraud, anti-drug and fire protection campaigns. Chinese officials effectively communicated their messages to the public more casually. The hashtag #GGBOND has been used over 10.22 billion times on Douyin (TikTok), one billion times on Kuaishou and has topped the trending topics of Weibo, becoming another significant trending event of IPs in the industry.

With over 18 years since GG Bond IP was established in 2005, it has a long-standing presence in children’s television.

This children’s IP enhances brand influence through social media, including memes, short videos, user-generated content, and licensed products related to current trends. The IP has successfully utilised various social media platforms and speaks the language of Gen Z to connect with younger audiences. Furthermore, the IP recognises the younger generation’s preference for nostalgic items, trendy toys, pop culture, and more.

Due to its increasing popularity, a character created as an animated figure has evolved into a well-known symbol among different age groups. Winsing is on its way to further explore and enhance the potential of intellectual properties, develop various products for fans of all ages and expand opportunities for merchandising and licensing worldwide.