Apple TV+ recently unveiled the trailer for the second season of its character-driven science fiction drama series Invasion. The series is set to make its global premiere with the first episode on 23 August 2023, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through 25 October 2023.

From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg, who serves as showrunner, and David Weil, Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

The action-packed second season of Invasion picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The trailer gives a suspenseful sneak peek into the new season, as aliens and destruction abound, answers are relentlessly pursued and the fight for the world’s survival continues.

The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

Invasion is produced for Apple TV+ by Boat Rocker. In addition to series creators Simon Kinberg & David Weil, Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin and Katie O’Connell Marsh serve as executive producers.