Apple TV+ has released the trailer of its adult animated series Strange Planet. The show will debut globally with its first three episodes on 9 August 2023.

The 10-episode series is based on the New York Times number one bestselling graphic novel and gives a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions. New episodes of the show will debut on every Wednesdays through the season finale on 27 September 2023.

Strange Planet is based on a webcomic of the same name written by author and illustrator Nathan Pyle, who also serves as the co-creator and executive producer of the series. Pyle’s comic follows a planet of genderless aliens who want to learn more about the human race. After gaining traction on social media, Pyle published the first Strange Planet book in November 2019.

The series is produced by Apple Studios along with animation studio ShadowMachine, the animation studio behind Netflix’s BoJack Horseman.

Voicing Strange Planet are Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens), Danny Pudi (Community) and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

The series is co-created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) along with Pyle. Alex Bulkley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine, Lauren Pomerantz (Saturday Night Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show), Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall, Harvey Beaks), Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community) and Taylor Alexy Pyle serve as executive producers.