Apple TV+ recently announced the new 10-episode adult animated series Strange Planet. Based on the New York Times number one bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, the series will make its global debut on 9 August 2023.

Strange Planet is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions. New episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays through the season finale on 27 September 2023.

Voicing this world of beings are Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (Community) and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

The series is co-created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W. Pyle. Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), Lauren Pomerantz (Saturday Night Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show), Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall, Harvey Beaks), Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community) and Taylor Alexy Pyle serve as executive producers.

The show is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine.