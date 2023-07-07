Revenant Esports has announced that Gigabyte | Aorus, a manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, is its official partner for the Indian esports league Skyesports Masters, India’s first franchised esports league with a INR 2,00,00,000 prize pool.

Through this partnership, Revenant Esports will be powered with cutting edge technology provided by Gigabyte | Aorus. The manufacturer, on the other hand, will leverage this partnership to showcase their products to a zillenial audience at Skyesports Masters.

Commenting on the partnership, Gigabyte India director Sunil Grewal said, “At Gigabyte | Aorus, we are dedicated to empowering gamers with the best hardware solutions. We are collaborating with Revenant Esports, one of the strongest teams in the historic Skyesports Masters and providing them with the state of art equipment to get a competitive edge in the tournament. Together, we will push the boundaries of excellence and leave a mark in India’s biggest gaming tournament.”

Revenant Esports has also revealed its CS:GO roster, comprising a blend of young blood and veterans: Maclane “gump” CrossHarsh “F1redup” JainJaspreet “SpawN” SinghSadab “SKwow” KhanMuhammad-Ridzuan “3nable” Hazi.

Commenting on the new CS:GO roster, Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “We are really excited to finally pull back the curtains on our CS:GO roster. Counter-Strike has been a revolutionary title for esports and our involvement in India’s biggest gaming tournament, the Skyesports Masters, is a testament to our remarkable growth. Additionally, our partnership with Gigabyte | Aorus for the Skyesports Masters is a testament to the sustainable model that is being built by this league for Indian esports.”

Maclane “gump” Cross and Muhammad-Ridzuan “3nable” Hazi, from Australia and Malaysia respectively, are the two international exports into the Revenant Esports CS:GO roster bringing in crucial experience for the team. The squad also includes the talented Indian trio of Harsh “F1redup” Jain, Jaspreet “SpawN” Singh, and Sadab “SKwow” Khan who are three of the best CS:GO pros that the country has to offer. They are also a part of the squad set to represent the country at the IESF World Championship 2023 and will be traveling to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later this month to hone India’s colors at the Asia-Pacific qualifier.

Commenting on leading the Revenant Esports CS:GO roster, gump said, “I am thrilled to be leading this star-studded roster for Revenant Esports in the upcoming Skyesports Masters. We have a perfect blend of young talent and seasoned veterans, and our diverse backgrounds and experiences will make us a truly formidable force in the tournament. We are here to give it our all and are confident of leaving a mark in the Skyesports Masters.”

Revenant Esports’ journey in the tournament will begin on 8 July as they face off against Gods Reign.