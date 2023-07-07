Adult Swim and Cartoon Network announced a must-see San Diego Comic-Con lineup featuring top animated series.

With a schedule that encompasses both kids’ and family entertainment and adult comedy, this year’s schedule will include panels for the Emmy-winning global phenomenon Rick and Morty, new action-packed series My Adventures with Superman, the latest season of the adult animated comedy Teenage Euthanasia, as well as Cartoon Networks’ upcoming new show Tiny Toons Looniversity.

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will also highlight the forthcoming releases of the animated films based on two of Adult Swim’s most beloved series: The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart and Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar.

Delving into each series, panels will bring exclusive first looks, behind-the-scenes insights, and interactive fun. The cast and crew of Tiny Toons Looniversity will be a part of an exclusive screening and Q&A before flying to Metropolis for a behind-the-scenes look at Adult Swim’s newest series, My Adventures with Superman.

Panels continue throughout the day with a look at season two of Teenage Euthanasia, the epic return of Dethklok in a Metalocalypse: The Army of the Doomstar preview panel, culminating in a 10th-anniversary celebration and season seven sneak peek of Adult Swim’s wildly popular series, Rick and Morty. Additional Adult Swim and Cartoon Network events during San Diego Comic-Con include the Adult Swim Festival on the Green in San Diego and signings at the DC booth with the cast of My Adventures with Superman.

See below for the full Adult Swim and Cartoon Network schedule:

20 July:

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart– 8:30 pm, Room 6BCF

Be among the first fans to experience the all-new original animated movie The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart with the world premiere screening! Afterwards, join filmmakers and cast for a panel discussion and audience Q&A. The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart will be available to own on Digital starting 21 July and on Blu-rayTM on 25 July 2023.

21 July:

Tiny Toons Looniversity– 10 am, Indigo Ballroom

Join the panel of Tiny Toons Looniversity academics (aka cast and crew) as they take you on a ‘campus tour’ of Cartoon Network’s newest entry into the Looniverse. Classes begin this fall, but panel attendees will be treated to a screening of the premiere episode! Tiny Toons Looniversity is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

My Adventures with Superman– 11 am, Indigo Ballroom

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman like you’ve never seen him before! Watch a new episode of Adult Swim’s newest comedy adventure and join the heroic cast and crew of My Adventures with Superman as they discuss familiar friends and foes, plus what else we will see in season one and beyond. My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Teenage Euthanasia– 12 pm, Indigo Ballroom

Trophy might be dead, and stuck in Florida, but join the very much alive cast and crew in sunny San Diego as they look back at the apocalyptic near-future and share an exclusive look at the new season. Teenage Euthanasia season two premieres 26 July at Midnight on Adult Swim, next day on Max.

Metalocalypse: The Army of the Doomstar– 1 pm, Indigo Ballroom

Can the Metalocalypse be stopped? Join series co-creator Brendan Small and guests as they talk all things Metalocalypse, reveal footage from the forthcoming film, and discuss the forthcoming album Dethalbum IV., Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will be available to own on Digital and Blu-rayTM starting 22 August 2023.

Rick and Morty: 10th Anniversary– 2 pm, Indigo Ballroom

It hasn’t been 100 years QUITE yet but join the cast and crew as they celebrate ten years of Rick and Morty adventures and family shenanigans! Plus, get a sneak peek at the upcoming seventh season.