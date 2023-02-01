Paris-based international distributor Kids First has secured a host of new global broadcast partners for Hello Kitty: Super Style!, an original 3D animated children’s programme based on Sanrio’s pop culture icon Hello Kitty.

The 52 x 11-minute 3D animated show is co-developed with Amazon Kids+, the award-winning kids’ content subscription, which debuted its first episodes in December 2022. The series has been picked up by Viaplay for Scandinavia, Baltics, Poland and Benelux; Super RTL in Germany; CBC Canada, Canal+ Ethiopia and Poland, and Canal Panda in Portugal. These linear broadcasters join Canal+ and M6 in France, RAI YOYO in Italy, Tiny Pop in the U.K., Discovery Kids for Latin America, RTS for Switzerland and Hop for Israel, which have already acquired the show.

Hello Kitty: Super Style! is produced by Paris-based production companies Watch Next Media, Monello (Banijay Group) with Italy-based Maga Animation Studio, and distributed worldwide by Kids First, with Japanese distributor ABC Frontier, Inc. handling Asian territories. Grammy, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen perform the theme song for the show.

Kids First president Philippe Alessandri said, “Hello Kitty is an iconic brand which resonates with an international audience and is much loved across generations. Following its successful launch on Amazon Kids+ at the end of last year, we are delighted new partners have signed up to take this series with universal humour which appeals to both boys and girls to an even broader global audience.”

In this fun and action-packed series, Hello Kitty stars as the friendliest face in Cherry Town – a small-town hero who will stop at nothing to help a friend in need and get them smiling. Hello Kitty uses sprinkles of kindness, oodles of heart and a dose of bow power that activates an amazing transformation that changes her costume to be a brave explorer, a top-notch chef, a sensational pop star to help her tackle the challenge ahead. She’s a super friend with super style and brings the tight-knit community of Cherry Town even closer together.