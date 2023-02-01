TV5MONDE, global French language entertainment network, shared that they are launching the first four seasons of the iconic cartoon series Les Schtroumpfs (The Smurfs) on 1 February. Based on the books by master Belgian cartoonist known as Peyo (Pierre Culliford), Les Schtroumpfs first appeared as a newspaper cartoon strip.

Each enchanting episode will be presented in French language.

In all there are 102 Schtroumpfs, living in a village of mushrooms that grow in an enchanted forest. While they all look deceptively alike, each have their own characteristics and personality that they are named after! Les Schtroumpfs live peacefully and carefree except for one big threat.

Their enemies? The wizard Gargamel and his ginger cat Azrael, who would dearly love to capture them, add them to their menu. Follow these beloved Les Schtroumpfs as they battle Gargamel to preserve their magical secrets.

This series and more are available for families and kids of all ages to enjoy on TV5MONDEplus via Xfinity, Fios, fuboTV and Sling TV with their video device of choice. TV5MONDE USA also provides a channel tracker for channel listing on local cable systems nationally.