The Union Budget 2023 is out and the people belonging to the AVGC sector had their full attention to the speech only to find out that there’s nothing concrete being spoken about the AVGC sector in the budget despite a draft policy being submitted by the AVGC Task Force at the end of last year.

The government did place an emphasis on setting up three centres of excellence (COEs) for Artificial Intelligence which could indirectly give a boost to the AVGC-XR industry. Apart from that in the budget speech union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman prioritised skilling through National Education Policy (NEP) and ‘Youth Power’.

Here’s what people from the animation, VFX and comic sector have to say about the Union Budget 2023:

Anibrain founder and CEO Jesh Krishna Murthy who is also a member of the AVGC Task Force is optimistic about the Budget laying focus on AI and robotics.

“The emphasis on AI and robotics is a great idea and point of focus for India. There is no industry which won’t be transformed by AI including the AVGC sector and if we can lead on the art and creativity front and also control the AI side of things, we will have built well on the platform which has been created by the AVGC industry,” said Krishna Murthy.

Toonz Media Group chief executive officer P Jayakumar said, “The excitement created by the AVGC Task Force report led us to believe that the majority of the recommendations will take shape and get implemented after the budget. But it is surprising to see that there is not much for the AVGC industry in this budget. Policy intervention and government support are much required for this high potential industry to move forward.”

Ssoftoons COO Hansa Mondal said, “The Union Budget 2023–24 is a purely development-focused budget that recognises the need for technology-focused upskilling and development, with support in building visibility across industries, especially in creative fields for artisans, start-ups, tribal entrepreneurs and women-led handicrafts sector, for driving visibility. With the rising use of animation in brand communication for the digital platform, this is a welcome opportunity. Additionally, with a thrust on building AI, IoT and other emerging tech capabilities, in alignment with the upcoming 5G environment, offers a promising environment for the growth of the animation and media segment. Coupled with a constructive focus on upskilling and building a grow digitally inclusive business environment, the Union Budget offers ample opportunity for the growth of animation and its role in the advertising, marketing, media, banking and education segments”

Abhijeet Kini Studios founder Abhijeet Kini said, “I think this budget is a welcome one. Mainly due to the income tax slabs, a lot of young new freelancers and small businesses will find their economics changing for the better. Also, the usage of PAN as a single identifier will be helpful.”

Fenil Comics owner Fenil Sherdiwala said, “Our animation, gaming and comics industry is growing more and more day after day. Even in the last three years, we tied up with some foreign publishers to publish their titles in India in Indian languages. Now the government’s concentration with the new budget is completely on the taxation of online gaming. No special surprises for the Indian comics industry. For me, it was an average budget.”