DNEG announced the hiring of Angi Dyste in the newly created position of episodic senior vice president for DNEG Animation. Dyste will be based out of the company’s studio in Los Angeles and will report directly to DNEG Animation president Tom Jacomb.

Dyste brings more than 25 years of experience in animation and children’s programming to her new role with DNEG Animation, including 15 years in executive roles at Disney Television Animation. Her appointment supports the studio’s increased focus on the creation of animated episodic content, in addition to its animated feature film projects.

Jacomb said, “I am delighted to welcome Dyste to DNEG, and I know her years of experience at the highest levels of animation production will provide tremendous insights and direction as we continue expanding DNEG Animation’s focus on episodic content. DNEG is known for its creative pedigree, and Dyste will serve a crucial role in ensuring we excel in combining creative innovation and production efficiency to bring the highest-quality animated series to screens around the world.”

Dyste said, “I am proud to join DNEG during this exciting time of growth for the company, with such high demand for its extraordinary visual effects and animation services. As DNEG Animation grows its focus on episodic content, I look forward to contributing and sharing my years of episodic experience with the team. This move is not only a new adventure for me, but also for DNEG, as together we explore opportunities and create world-class animated series.”

Dyste has previously served in several executive roles with Disney Television Animation. Most recently, she was current production vice president, where she oversaw strategic planning and forecasting for the studio and productions, supervised all aspects of the production of animated series, and focused on innovation and collaboration, increasing quality and enhancing productivity at all stages of animation production, from show concept through to delivery.

In addition to her latest role with Disney Television Animation, Dyste also previously served at the company as current & development production executive director, additionally helping create and oversee the artist management department. Furthermore, Dyste’s previous roles at Disney Television Animation and Disneytoon Studios include producer and associate producer.

DNEG Animation is currently in production on a slate of exciting projects for its Hollywood and global studio clients, including Nimona for Annapurna Pictures and Netflix, Garfield with Alcon Entertainment for Sony Pictures, and That Christmas for Locksmith Animation, among other projects.