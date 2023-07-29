DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing

Fan favourite animated characters Poo and Shrek are back! DreamWorks Animation characters are coming back in the form of two video games – DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing and DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue. Both the games are being developed for PC and console.

Both the games will launch separately on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam) in 2023. No dates have been announced.

Here’s the description for DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing: 20 iconic DreamWorks Animation characters take the wheel in the fast-paced world of kart racing. Shift, drift and jump at high speeds across a variety of fantastical tracks inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s many fan-favourite films. Blaze past the competition in fun and hilarious action for players of all ages with solo as well as online and local split-screen multiplayer modes.

The game will cost US$39.99 for the standard physical and digital edition. A Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will include the full base game and two exclusive characters – Master Oogway from Kung Fu Panda and Wolf from Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. This version will cost US$49.99.

Key features of the game include:

All-star racing roster : Hit the kartway with 20 fan-favorite DreamWorks Animation characters, including Shrek, Po, Tigress, Boss Baby, Puss in Boots, Hiccup, Astrid and many more.

: Hit the kartway with 20 fan-favorite DreamWorks Animation characters, including Shrek, Po, Tigress, Boss Baby, Puss in Boots, Hiccup, Astrid and many more. 20 awesome karts : Each character boasts their own uniquely styled kart to race. Players can put their own twist on each ride with hundreds of customisable parts and accessory combinations.

: Each character boasts their own uniquely styled kart to race. Players can put their own twist on each ride with hundreds of customisable parts and accessory combinations. Race through iconic locations : Players will be transported into fantastical worlds as they traverse through tracks inspired by locations from beloved DreamWorks Animation films including: The Kingdom of Far Far Away from Shrek, Bergen town from Trolls, Spirit Realm from Kung Fu Panda, Baby Corp from The Boss Baby, New York City Zoo from Madagascar, and more

: Players will be transported into fantastical worlds as they traverse through tracks inspired by locations from beloved DreamWorks Animation films including: The Kingdom of Far Far Away from Shrek, Bergen town from Trolls, Spirit Realm from Kung Fu Panda, Baby Corp from The Boss Baby, New York City Zoo from Madagascar, and more Harness the power of magic paths : Players can hit magical switches on the track to uncover hidden shortcuts. They can extend these magical paths by hitting more switches in series.

: Players can hit magical switches on the track to uncover hidden shortcuts. They can extend these magical paths by hitting more switches in series. Trolls join the crew : Poppy, Branch, Barb, Cooper and others from the colourful world of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls are players’ rockin’ hosts for each race, helping out with their power-up potential. Players can collect Trolls to ride along with them throughout each race for special surprises.

: Poppy, Branch, Barb, Cooper and others from the colourful world of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls are players’ rockin’ hosts for each race, helping out with their power-up potential. Players can collect Trolls to ride along with them throughout each race for special surprises. Compete in a variety of game modes: Players will be able to feel the excitement in Free Race, Cups, Challenge, or Time Trial game modes, and take on family and friends in eight-person online and four-player local split-screen multiplayer action.

The description for DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue: Only players can save the Trolls Kingdom from calamity in. Players will travel across the magical world of Trolls, from Poppy & Branch’s Pop Village to Barb’s Volcano Rock City and Cooper’s Vibe City, all to stop a melodic mastermind who’s trying to alter the Trolls’ musical harmony forever. They’ll be able to play as beloved Trolls characters like Poppy, Branch and more. Players can also create their own Troll to jump, explore, dance, and master the art of “Hair-Jitsu”!

The game’s standard physical and digital edition will cost $49.99. A Digital Deluxe Edition of the game which will be detailed at a later date will include additional playable content.

Key features of the game include:

Play as the Trolls : Choose from fan-favorite characters like Poppy, Branch, Guy Diamond and more on a magical journey across the Trolls Kingdom.

: Choose from fan-favorite characters like Poppy, Branch, Guy Diamond and more on a magical journey across the Trolls Kingdom. Customise a Troll : Players can create, customize, and play as their own Troll with a variety of hairstyles, facial features, outfits and more!

: Players can create, customize, and play as their own Troll with a variety of hairstyles, facial features, outfits and more! Learn the art of Hair-Jitsu : Players can use their Troll’s hair to whip at enemies, twirl it to rise up and hover like a helicopter, and use it to grab, carry, swing, throw, and smash objects along an exciting quest.​

: Players can use their Troll’s hair to whip at enemies, twirl it to rise up and hover like a helicopter, and use it to grab, carry, swing, throw, and smash objects along an exciting quest.​ Musical mayhem : Compete to the beat in rhythm-based mini-games while solving fun and challenging environmental puzzles to unlock special new items and abilities.

: Compete to the beat in rhythm-based mini-games while solving fun and challenging environmental puzzles to unlock special new items and abilities. Share the fun with friends : Play solo or together with friends in local cooperative play for up to four players.

: Play solo or together with friends in local cooperative play for up to four players. Move to the beat of the Trolls: The game soundtrack features music from DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls film franchise, such as “Get Back Up Again,” “Hair Up,” and more!

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing is developed by Bamtang Games and DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue is developed by Petit Fabrik. Both games are published by GameMill Entertainment.