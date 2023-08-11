Made-in-India casual battle royale Battle Stars now has over five million players worldwide since its launch. To celebrate Indian Independence Day and this milestone, developer SuperGaming has announced that the game will get a new map inspired by India’s capital – Delhi.

The Battle Stars’ Delhi map features a host of famous landmarks much like the game’s well-received Mumbai map. Key locations include India Gate and Red Fort as well as the Presidential House and Connaught Place to name a few. To commemorate Independence Day, players can spot the national flag on India Gate and Red Fort in the game on 15 August 2023. The update featuring the Delhi map is live now on the App Store and Google Play.

SuperGaming co-founder and Battle Stars game lead Christelle D’cruz said, “Season 2 of Battle Stars saw a staggering 20 million matches played, we wanted to take the experience further by bringing Delhi to the game. To do this, we visited Delhi to capture its vibe and culture to bring it in-game as well as take inputs from the community. Our new Squad BR features are also based on community feedback.”

This isn’t all. Battle Stars is made in collaboration with India’s top gaming YouTuber, Techno Gamerz aka Ujjwal Chaurasia. In the previous updates of the game, he has worked closely with SuperGaming to develop his playable hero, the Techno Quest, and new skins based on his character.

Being a Delhiite himself, Techno Gamerz has lent his expertise and familiarity with the city to the Delhi map. Keen-eyed gamers will be able to spot his house in it soon. Other new additions to the map include location-specific sound effects for a more immersive gameplay experience such as the hustle and bustle of traffic in Connaught Place or the buzzing crowds at India Gate. Furthermore, players can use new emotes to reflect the local slang of Delhi.

The new Squad BR mode includes the ability to play the battle royale mode in Trios (letting you jump with two friends or two random players), get Star Crates for power-ups, and grab loot off eliminated players. More updates to the Delhi map and the game itself will be made available in the weeks to come.