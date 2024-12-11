UK’s Lux Aeterna delivers insights on GenAI and ethics in VFX

British VFX company Lux Aeterna, in alliance with the UK Screen Alliance, has analysed the ethical and intellectual property challenges of generative AI in VFX. To mark the world VFX day on 6 and 8 December 2024, a panel featuring Lux Aeterna’s creative technologist James Pollock, UK Screen Alliance CEO Neil Hatton, and the University of the West of England’s senior-lecturer in IP Law Dr Cobus Jooste, shared insights into the current state of the industry.

The panel, moderated by Hatton, primarily examined the research and development undertaken by the entertainment providers as part of the MyWorld programme which is a Ukri-funded creative technology research initiative based in the West of England. Through MyWorld, the entertainment providers have focused on machine learning advancements and innovative toolsets in VFX. Coinciding with the rise of emerging GenAI technologies, the programme has enabled Lux Aeterna to experiment with the production of its own science-fiction short film, Reno.

L to R: James Pollock, Neil Hatton, Cobus Jooste

Pollock highlighted the importance of projects like Reno in decoding AI’s potential, allowing them to experiment in a controlled, research-driven environment. Jooste offered insights into the evolving legal landscape, discussing the complexities of IP laws concerning AI-generated content. He emphasised the need for clear documentation, ethical transparency, and industry-specific adaptations to existing legal frameworks to safeguard creators and their work.

Both Pollock and Jooste agreed that while GenAI presents exciting possibilities, it requires cautious integration to ensure compliance, accuracy, and ethical standards. By fostering partnerships between technologists and legal experts, Lux Aeterna aims to guide the VFX community in navigating the rapidly changing AI landscape while prioritising creativity and accountability. The panel underscored the industry’s collective responsibility to approach GenAI as a tool to enhance, rather than disrupt, the artistry and integrity of VFX.

Hatton successfully campaigned for new VFX expenditure credit, which starts on 1 January 2025 and will include GenAI as eligible expenditure. While addressing the panel he said, “The debate over the use of GenAI in VFX will be absolutely crucial now and in the coming months. We campaigned for GenAI costs to be included in the new UK VFX incentive uplift, as we think the UK, as the foremost global hub for VFX, needs to be in the vanguard of not just the technological research and development, but also showing a lead on GenAI adoption in a sustainable and ethical way which respects and rewards creators IP.”