Cartoon Network classics are now available on Prime Video

Prime Video users will now be able to enjoy Cartoon Network’s timeless classics. The OTT platform has launched Warner Bros. Discovery’s new digital channel CN Rewind as an add-on subscription.

CN Rewind will be home to all the Cartoon Network’s ever green animated shows like The Powerpuff Girls, Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Johnny Bravo, Looney Tunes, Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Ed Edd n Eddy and many more.

Prime Video India’s marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals) head Gaurav Bhasin said, “Animation remains a popular category on Prime Video across demographics, with younger and older audiences alike. With the launch of CN Rewind add-on subscription on Prime Video India, we are excited to take loyal fans on a nostalgic trip as they revisit their favourite Cartoon Network toons, as well as for younger audiences to discover and engage with these beloved stories. We are thrilled to be the exclusive home for CN Rewind, and are certain that the diverse and timeless library will find deep emotional resonance with our customers across the country.”

Warner Bros South Asia distribution head Ruchir Jain said, “There’s a deep emotional connection between Indian audiences and Cartoon Network. CN shows aren’t just cartoons, they’re pieces of our childhood that evoke joy, friendship, and a simpler time. With CN Rewind, we’re creating a space where nostalgia can thrive while ensuring these beloved characters continue to inspire and entertain today’s kids in a whole new way.”

The channel will be available in Hindi and English at an introductory offer of Rs 199 per year, following which the price will be revised to Rs 249 per year.