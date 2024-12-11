EsportsXO partners with Abu Dhabi government to expand into MENA region

India’s EsportsXO has partnered with the government-led initiative Abu Dhabi Gaming, to expand into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. As a part of this agreement, EsportsXO will establish its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

XO’s platform helps gamers discover tournaments and connect with other gamers. It focuses on community engagement, alongside a slow-burn approach to marketing to provide long-term value creation. Abu Dhabi Gaming, the UAE capital’s gaming ecosystem builder, hosts over 100 gaming companies.

XO’s Abu Dhabi office will focus on including regional esports programs, partnerships with publishers, and innovative advertising solutions. The two organisations believe that this partnership will create jobs over the next five years and support the development of local talent.

With a projected valuation of US$397.21 billion by 2029, the global gaming industry is on a sturdy growth track and the MENA region is rapidly emerging as one of its largest markets.

EsportsXO founder Vikas Goel shared, “We are eager to contribute to the development of the local gaming ecosystem, nurture homegrown talent, and bring world-class gaming experiences to the MENA region.”

Abu Dhabi Gaming director Marcos Muller-Habig stated, “We are excited to welcome XO to the Abu Dhabi Gaming ecosystem. Their expertise in esports tournaments and community building will play a crucial role in elevating Abu Dhabi’s position as a global gaming hub. Together, we aim to shape the future of gaming in MENA, while providing the platform for local and global talent to achieve the goal of enhancing the growth of Abu Dhabi Gaming’s ecosystem”

XO has raised around US$1.4 million and achieved revenues of over US$4.3 million in the past three years, maintaining an EBITDA-positive performance the last three quarters of this year. After a successful fundraising in 2023, XO has claimed that it has demonstrated the financial stability and ability to scale sustainably, claiming to have a community of over 1.4 million gamers across the globe.