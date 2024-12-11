‘Blade Chimera’ gets PC and Nintendo Switch release date

Japan’s Team Ladybug has announced the release date for its upcoming 2D metroidvania Blade Chimera for PC through Steam and Nintendo Switch platforms. The game is set to launch on the platforms on 16 January and will get a demo on Steam later this December.

Team Ladybug are the game developers behind the popular 2D metroidvanias Touhou Luna Nights which has sold over 500,000 copies and the Record of Lodoss War anime fan game Record of Lodoss War Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth. They have also developed the action shoot ‘em up game Drainus which has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam.

In Blade Chimera you play as Shin, a demon hunter with no memory of his past, and strike an unusual partnership with Lux, a beautiful demon with the ability to shapeshift into a sword and manipulate time. Begin a quest to learn what happened to you and your loved ones, fight brutal battles against terrible demons, explore a corrupted and dangerous world, and regain what was once yours.

The game is set in a dystopian future in the city of Osaka where humans fight ghouls and ghosts in a war known as the “Demon War.” Players are provided with a weapon called the Demon Sword aka Lux. The sword can perform powerful attacks and shield you from harm, but also act as a platform and even restore objects that were once lost. Players can utilise their demonic companion to traverse and survive in a desolate, demon-ridden Osaka.

As Shin (player character) defeats demons and levels up, new skills can be unlocked via skill tree. Players can unlock the “Warp” skill to travel anywhere on the map or a double-jump to get up to higher ledges and explore new locations with ease.

In addition to his main firearm, Shin can wield other weapons such as greatswords and whips. Players can experiment with a variety of armaments and create their own style of combat.

Team Ladybug has dropped a launch trailer for Blade Chimera on YouTube. The game can be wishlisted on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.