Nodwin acquires rights to air The Game Awards in India and South Asia

Nodwin Gaming has officially secured the exclusive rights to distribute the 10th edition of The Game Awards in India, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan. The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and esports excellence.

The awards are set to be accessible through 17 additional distribution channels including TV, regional OTT, online stations, and influencers channels, across the aforementioned regions enhancing reach and visibility in some of the growing markets for gaming and esports.

Starting in 2014, The Game Awards is the annual awards ceremony honouring achievements in the video game industry. With Nodwin acquiring the distribution rights, this event will now be broadcast and delivered in additional markets. In 2023, this event often known as the “Oscars of Gaming” garnered 118 million global livestreams. It has seen renowned presenters like Al Pacino (The Godfather), Keanu Reeves (Cyberpunk 2077), Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey), Dwayne Johnson (Moana), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and many more; with performances by musicians like Sting, Imagine Dragons, Green Day, Hans Zimmer, Deadmau5, and more. The Game Awards is also a platform that game publishers, studios, streamers, the music industry, and brands use to make gaming announcements to a global audience.

For over half a decade, Nodwin Gaming has worked closely with The Game Awards founder and host Geoff Keighley to empower the gaming ecosystem across these emerging territories. Nodwin co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee shared, “As Nodwin Gaming continues to expand into new markets, we are thrilled to bring The Game Awards to fans across emerging markets. Our goal has always been to bridge the gap between global gaming content and the youth audience in high-growth markets. Nodwin Gaming has been a long-time supporter and partner of The Game Awards and their commitment to empowering gaming across the world aligns perfectly with our mission to support and showcase gaming excellence internationally.”

Keighley commented, “We are excited to continue our partnership with Nodwin to bring The Game Awards to more viewers in more emerging markets around the world. Our 10th-anniversary show will be the biggest global celebration of games.”

The 10th anniversary of the Game Awards is slated for 12 December 2024.