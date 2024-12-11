Here is the ultimate guide to esports in India

Tired of cricket and MMA and want to turn your attention to something new and exciting? We don’t blame you! Esports have been on the rise in India in the last couple of years and our in-depth look at the subject shows that the industry is only just getting started. If you want to be able to try something new, follow an exciting team, and dive into a whole new world, you have come to the right place.

In our ultimate guide you’ll hear about the biggest games right now, who to follow as a fan, plus a few other ways you can add to the drama. Just what you want when it’s time to embrace a whole new way of having fun online. Now it’s over to you to read through our guide and learn everything you need to know over the course of the next couple of minutes.

There are some big games in play right now

Just like conventional sports require everyone to pick a set of rules to play within, so do esports. The digital athletes compete against one another within the confines of multi-player games that any PC or console owner will be all too familiar with:

Mobile Legends: BB is a fast-paced, action-packed online experience that offers players something new to challenge their skills every time they log on

is a fast-paced, action-packed online experience that offers players something new to challenge their skills every time they log on Fortnite is a global sensation that has swept all before it and made some serious noise in the Indian esports industry like nothing else

is a global sensation that has swept all before it and made some serious noise in the Indian esports industry like nothing else Battlegrounds Mobile is a new entrant on our list and one that is highly playable and very fast if you want to get into the heart of the action

is a new entrant on our list and one that is highly playable and very fast if you want to get into the heart of the action Wild Rift is never afraid to throw a curveball or two in its mission to put every esports competitor to the ultimate test

is never afraid to throw a curveball or two in its mission to put every esports competitor to the ultimate test Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is all about staying cool under pressure and making smart moves faster than the competition

Each of the titles are playing their part in helping to fuel some impressive esports growth statistics, including over US$100 million in revenue from this fledgling industry. But is esports all about playing? Not by a long stretch.

You can follow an esports team and become a fan

A quick Google search will come up with dozens of teams that you can cheer on from the digital sidelines: S8UL esports, Global esports, Orangutan esports…and the list could go on and on. While you do get solo competitors in esports, the biggest drama is found by following the actions and antics of the teams that compete at the highest level.

The drama of seeing a sudden shift in tactics take the star player out of the game, only for a fightback led by an unlikely source is something that every sports fan will appreciate. Put aside that you’re ‘just watching other people play on the computer’ and focus instead on the tactics, pressure, and ability to execute when it matters most. These all help build the drama and incredible moments that we all love from live sport.

Esports come with all the same tension and you can watch the action from anywhere in the world. All you have to do is keep up with the action and add the biggest matches and tournaments to your diary.

We supply the latest esports news

Take a look at our esports news section and you’ll have all the latest updates and announcements from the industry. Perfect when you want to be able to really get into the sport by placing yourself at the heart of the action. And because of the inherent online nature of esports, you’ll find that locating streams and connecting directly with the players is so much easier than conventional sports. They’re real people just like — not outside celebrities who seem to inhabit a different world — and that’s what makes esports athletes so engaging and compelling.

Imagine being able to log onto a stream, follow a few athletes, and see that they have liked one of your posts not long after the action has finished. It’s these personal little touch points that have made esports such a rapidly growing industry. Viewers and fans feel a real sense of connection with elite players and feel like they’re all in it together. We just hope that this communal feeling continues for many years to come, especially when major advertising deals start to become more and more prominent in the esports world.

Betting on esports adds a new dimension

One of the most overlooked areas of esports is betting. By placing a small, healthy, and sustainable wager on the outcome of a battle or race, you can up the ante and increase the tension to a point where you’re truly immersed in the action. While you can certainly enjoy the drama of having money on the line, a small wager can enhance the experience for some viewers.

Figuring out where to place a wager is important because the last thing you want to do is deposit a stake with someone in a livestream chat room only for them to go silent if you win. While rare, these types of dark practices do go on and should be avoided because they will put you at greater risk of a whole host of different issues. Instead, take a look at regulated online casinos that offer esports betting as part of their services.

If you see adverts from a major brand offering free spins as part of a teaser offer, the signs are good that they are connecting with a reputable online game operator. By all means try out the free offers and see what other types of games are on there, but don’t forget that what you’re really looking for are esports odds you can place a wager against. A little research over the course of a few minutes is all it will take to home in on the best sites to gamble on esports. You never know, you might just be able to put your skills and knowledge of the leading teams to the test!

Will you try esports today?

You can sign up for online competitions with nothing but the click of a button and a willingness to put yourself out there. Ideal when you want to be able to jump into a whole new world of sporting drama and button-clicking tension.

You can try out battle royals, either solo or as part of a team, and keep an eye out on social media for the latest tournament prizes. The more you look, the more you will find. The beauty of getting into esports today is that there is always so much to see and do. Think of it as adding a real communal aspect to your gaming and you will soon be on a team that feels like a big part of your life.

Go deeper into tournament brackets and you will come up against better and better players, all while sharpening your skills against increasingly challenging competition. Perfect when you want to be able to hone your reaction times and pinpoint your mouse clicks with laser-like precision.

There’s a whole new world waiting for you out there!