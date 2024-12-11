Magma surpasses three million users as artists rally against the AI threat

As artificial intelligence (AI) infringes on the creative industry, concerns about its impact on artists’ livelihoods have fueled a surge in users flocking to Magma. This online platform, launched in 2020, offers a collaborative, AI-free space for artists and creative professionals, positioning itself as a haven for authentic creativity and ethical practices.

Magma’s browser-based platform enables up to 50 users to collaborate on shared digital canvases, fostering teamwork with tools designed for real-time art creation, professional events, and fan engagement. These capabilities have translated into tangible benefits for users, with teams reporting faster project timelines and streamlined workflows. This makes it particularly valuable to designers in industries like animation, video game development, and digital media.

In 2024, Magma’s growth trajectory has been further accelerated by strategic hires with expertise in scaling technology platforms and fostering user engagement. The addition of these leaders highlights the platform’s ambitions to continue evolving alongside the needs of its artist community.

A standout feature of Magma is its steadfast refusal to integrate AI, prioritising user privacy and intellectual property rights. By offering partnerships for licensing work, the platform addresses growing concerns about AI’s encroachment on the arts. This commitment resonates with its expanding user base, cementing Magma as a trusted ally in safeguarding traditional artistry.

Complementing this ethos, Magma’s intuitive tools replicate the collaborative energy of studio environments, enabling artists to work together seamlessly from anywhere in the world. Features like customisable brushes, layered canvases, and live figure practice sessions further enhance the creative experience.

With over three million users, Magma is redefining the creative landscape, proving that human-driven art retains its importance in an increasingly AI-driven world. Through a combination of technological innovation and community focus, the platform empowers artists to collaborate, create, and connect while preserving the essence of authentic artistry.