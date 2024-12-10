Pinkfong celebrates second anniversary of their IP ‘Sealook’

The Pinkfong Company will expand consumer experiences across TV broadcasting and offline collaborations as Sealook celebrates its second anniversary. Also, they are expanding Sealook’s global footprint through TV channels, OTT platforms, licensing deals, and experiences.

Season one has officially launched on Amazon Prime Video, marking its premiere in both the US and UK. A licensing partnership with US-based merchandising company Trevco will introduce print-on-demand apparel and accessories featuring eight Sealook inspired designs, available in the US and Canada from December 2024.

The byte-sized episodes are produced in collaboration with Korean animation studio Million Volt. It is a dialogue-free 3D animated series featuring the daily adventures of a group of seals at the edge of the earth.

The Pinkfong Company chief strategy officer Bitna Kwon commented, ‘Sealook has demonstrated universal appeal that transcends language barriers, successfully captivating Gen Z audiences worldwide and experiencing remarkable growth. We will continue to expand both our digital and physical presence while creating content that resonates with audiences of all ages to cultivate our growing fan community.’

Since its launch in 2022, the show has been received well among its audiences, garnering 1.63 billion YouTube views, 60 million TikTok views, and 200 million Instagram, Facebook, and X views in December 2024 as claimed. Additionally, the short film is now available on Tencent Video, one of China’s largest online video platforms, and has surpassed 500 million cumulative views as claimed. It has achieved a total of 2.4 billion lifetime views across all platforms, gaining great popularity especially among the generation MZ.

In Korea, KBS 1TV will broadcast Sealook season one part two starting 28 December, featuring new characters Baby Seal and Baby Bear. The company also partnered with Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, which held the international sporting event, Winter Olympic Games 2018, to create a Sealook-themed snow village with branded content and limited-edition merchandise.

In Taiwan, season one will air on YoYo TV alongside a collaboration with TP Tea, the flagship brand of Taiwanese milk tea company Chun Shui Tang, featuring six Sealook character-themed cups and exclusive merchandise to be released on 20 December 2024. The special merchandise will include a Sealook-themed keychain, plush doll, ice tray, and mouse pad, and will be available at 40 offline stores.

Sealook collaborates with TP Tea to bring character-themed cups inspired by the show

To celebrate the anniversary of Sealook, the official merchandise shop is offering a month-long Happy Sealook Day promotion in December, with discounts up to 50 per cent and special gifts with purchases.

The 90-second episodes from the series have gained popularity worldwide, including in the United States, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam. The growth of the short films business in China, driven by its partnership with Hong Kong based digital IP company IPX (formerly Line Friends) – showcasing IP competitiveness through a localisation strategy and close collaborations with local Chinese enterprises-, has been remarkable. The Sealook Day offline marketing promotion, held for two weeks in March in Shanghai, generated over 1.2 million in traffic with photo zones installed at major Shanghai subway stations as claimed.