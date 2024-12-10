Studio 100 International to celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Maya The Bee’ in 2025

German media company Studio 100 International is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Maya The Bee in 2025.

The studio’s version of the character first appeared on the ZDF channel in Germany in the 1970s TV series based on the 1912 novel by Waldemar Bonsels. The character also reached the big screen with three feature films: Maya the Bee Movie (2014), Maya the Bee: The Honey Games (2018), and Maya the Bee: The Golden Orb (2021).

“Our cherished Maya the Bee has been inspiring and entertaining generations for half a century, and this milestone is a testament to her universal appeal and enduring values. As we celebrate her 50th anniversary, we look forward to sharing her joy, curiosity, and sense of adventure with even more fans around the world,” said Studio 100 International marketing and brand management director Peter Kleinschmidt.

To honor this special occasion, Studio 100 International has created a unique anniversary logo showcasing the classic 1970s Maya alongside her contemporary CGI counterpart. A dedicated style guide will be accompanying the logo, offering international agents and licensees tools to develop anniversary-themed products and activities. The global anniversary branding will kick off in January 2025.

In Germany, the celebrations will culminate in 2026, commemorating Maya’s 1976 debut on ZDF. Since 2019, the character has also championed sustainability and bee protection through her Project Poppy Meadow initiative, reinforcing her connection to nature and environmental awareness.