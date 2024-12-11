MAAC Vashi, Panvel & MG Road Pune concludes its event Gravity 2024

MAAC Vashi, Panvel & MG Road Pune organised its 21st annual award function Gravity 2024 on 6 December 2024 at the Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Navi Mumbai.

The event was inaugurated by Animax Studios India directors Prasad Vanarase and Sanjay Khanted, Flamboyant Media directors Tanya and Kapil and Aptech members Kiran Yadav, Poulomee Bondre, Devendra Patil and Shubham Tomar.

Through Gravity, the students of all the three branches of MAAC got a chance to experience the production work flow and understand the ins and outs of working in a production house.

This in-house competition spanned for three months, giving the students an opportunity to create original artworks and submit it in various categories. In total, 150 entries were submitted in categories like Sketching, Digital Painting, Matte Painting, Photography, Character Modelling, Digital Film Making, Motion Graphics, UI Design, Visual Effects Film, Vector Arts and 3D Game Asset.

The students were given a chance to demonstrate their skills to the delegates from leading production houses and mainstays in the Indian animation industry. The event included performances by the students.

The winners were awarded trophies and winning certificates sponsored by Animax Studios India. Below is the complete list of the winners of Gravity 2024: