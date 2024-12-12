Arena Animation Malleswaram’s 25th anniversary: Director B.S. Srinivas elaborates on the institute’s journey

B.S. Srinivas (right)

Twenty-five years back on this day in 1999, B.S. Srinivas and Sukanya Srinivas established Arena Animation’s Malleswaram branch in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Since then, the institution has trained over 20,000 students, many of whom have gone on to make significant contributions in top studios and creative industries across India and abroad.

On its 25th anniversary today, Arena Animation Malleswaram director B.S. Srinivas spoke to AnimationXpress about the institute’s two-and-a-half-decade-long journey in the education sector.

Keeping curriculum industry-relevant

“We have consistently partnered with leading studios and companies to bridge the gap between academia and the professional world,” said Srinivas. “We prioritised acquiring industry-standard hardware and software early on. We integrated tools like Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max and Adobe Creative Suite as soon as they became relevant. We also kept updating our facilities with high-performance computers, graphic tablets, and advanced rendering equipment.”

Sukanya Srinivas and B.S. Srinivas

With the rise of 3D animation in films and TV, this Bengaluru centre incorporated 3D modeling, rigging, and animation into its courses. Recognising the growing demand for VFX, it added specialised modules in compositing, motion graphics, and rotoscopy; and as gaming gained traction, it began offering courses in game design and development, focusing on tools like Unity and Unreal Engine.

Sukanya added, “The centre’s trainers were provided with regular upskilling opportunities, including workshops and certifications in the latest tools and techniques. We organised events to educate students about advancements in AVGC technologies.”

Overcoming challenges

Srinivas highlighted how animation and VFX were still niche fields in India during the late 1990s and early 2000s. “Parents and students viewed these careers as unconventional or risky compared to engineering or medicine,” he said. To tackle this, his institute took several steps. “We conducted awareness campaigns, seminars, and workshops to showcase the potential of creative industries. We highlighted alumni success stories to demonstrate viable career paths. We tied up with schools and colleges to introduce animation as a credible career option, and partnered with industry leaders to provide certifications, adding weight to the courses.”

All-round development

To succeed in the animation, VFX, gaming, and creative design fields, Srinivas feels that students need a combination of technical skills, creativity, adaptability, and professional values. “At Arena Animation Malleswaram, we are making all efforts in incorporating these into our curriculum.”

He explained, “Comprehensive hands-on training with state-of-the-art software and emerging tech labs ensures students are industry-ready. Courses focus on storyboarding, concept art, and narrative design, encouraging creativity and personal expression. Group projects and industry-simulated workflows are part of every program, fostering collaboration. Students tackle real-world projects and competitions, enhancing critical thinking and responsiveness. Workshops and mentorship programs emphasise professional behavior and effective time management. By blending technical mastery, creative exploration, and professional ethics into its curriculum, we prepare students to thrive in the dynamic AVGC landscape.”

Entering the next phase: 2025

As technologies like AI, AR and VR gain momentum entering into 2025, Srinivas revealed that the institute plans to embed them into its curriculum. “These technologies are being introduced to improve animation, gaming, and multimedia design, to enable students to create immersive content efficiently,” Sukanya shared. “Our courses like Gaming AR-VR Prime provide hands-on experience with AI-enhanced tools. We have included training in emerging fields such as metaverse development, interactive media, and real-time 3D content creation. Students are gaining experience in creating realistic environments, character animations, and more using AI-powered tools like GANimation and Runway ML.”

Additionally, a campus revamp and expansion is in progress, with plans to get launched in the first quarter of 2025.

Apart from just being an educational institution, Arena Animation Malleswaram has played an integral role in supporting and participating in industry events like Bengaluru GAFX and IndiaJoy in Hyderabad. Concluded Srinivas, “These efforts illustrate our vision to stay ahead in the evolving animation and multimedia industry while nurturing innovative and industry-ready talent.”