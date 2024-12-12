MAAC’s 24FPS International Animation Awards is here with its 21st edition to celebrate exceptional talent in the AVGC industry

MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity), a premiere institute and pioneer in high-end 3D animation, VFX, game design and digital design, is gearing up to host the 21st edition of the MAAC 24FPS International Animation Awards on Friday, 13 December 2024 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. This event stands as one of India’s most coveted and largest international animation awards, eagerly awaited by students and industry leaders of the media and entertainment industry. It promises a grand celebration and recognition of incredible talents worldwide, highlighting creativity and innovation in the fields of AVGC, filmmaking, creativity, and more.

The platform hosts 2000 plus 3D animators, VFX artists, game designs, multimedia professionals, including talented students and industry mavens from over 100 countries who contribute to this dynamic community. This year’s awards mark another significant milestone in MAAC’s journey, boasting impressive global participation with artists and animators from almost every corner of the world. The 21st edition of 24FPS has also received external entries from leading studios such as 88 Pictures, philmCGI, Technicolor, Cine Visual FX, Resonance Digital, NYVFXWaala, PhantomFX, Redefine, DNEG (erstwhile Primefocus) Wackytoon Studios, Studio Eeksaurus, amongst others.

Urvashi Dholakia winning the TV Titan of the Year 2023

The 24FPS International Animation Awards have a distinguished tradition of acknowledging and celebrating remarkable achievements in the field of creativity. The upcoming edition promises to be an even more extraordinary and memorable occasion.

Furthermore, MAAC’s 21st edition of 24FPS Awards acknowledges the Movers & Shakers of the year, honouring successful production teams for their groundbreaking work in contemporary filmmaking. The category also popular artists and creative professionals who’ve made a mark in the media and entertainment industry.

As the countdown to the 24FPS International Animation Awards begins, the 21st edition promises to be a night of glitz, glam, fun and artistic brilliance!

MAAC students winning awards at the 24FPS International Animation Awards

In the past, renowned personalities like Urvashi Dholakia, Shiv Thakare, Ayush Mehra, Yashraj Mukhate, Elli Avrram, Ashnoor Kaur, Prajakta Koli (Mostly Sane), Rahul Vaidya, Swapnil Joshi, Tejaswini Pandit, RJ Princy Parekh, and Sidharth Kannan, amongst others have graced the event, adding star power and inspiration for aspiring talents—particularly MAAC’s students who are going to be the future of India’s AVGC industry.

24FPS Awards evening would also witness some mesmerising performances by some well-known artists at the awards ceremony this year, just as V Company and Rishabh Chaturvedi set the stage on fire last year.

So, prepare yourselves for immersive and memorable experiences that celebrate the magic of creativity in the world of AVGC at the 21st edition of the 24FPS International Animation Awards!