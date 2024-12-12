Entries open for Asifa India’s animation awards for WAVES Summit

Asifa India is hosting Waves Awards of Excellence at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which will be taking place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi in February 2025.

These awards are being hosted as part of the Create in India challenge, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to celebrate exceptional achievements in animation, VFX and XR. Both students and professionals can submit entries till 31 December 2024.

The award categories are:

Student show reels: Best Modelling, Best Texturing, Best Lighting, Best Rigging, Best Animation, Best Digital Painting, Best Matte Painting, Motion Graphics, Best Compositing, Best FX

Best Modelling, Best Texturing, Best Lighting, Best Rigging, Best Animation, Best Digital Painting, Best Matte Painting, Motion Graphics, Best Compositing, Best FX Professional ad films: Best Story, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best VFX, Best Animation, Best Modeling, Best Lighting, Best Film, Best Texturing

Submission portal: ASIFA IAD International Animation Day – FilmFreeway

India pass: india10281892

Waves passcode: ASIFAIADINDIA25

Shortlisted work in all categories will be presented to the final jury, who will select the winners at the Asifa India Summit. Winners will receive mentorship, networking opportunities with industry leaders.

The jury for Asifa India’s Awards of Excellence includes Greece’s Dr. Anastasia Dimitra (Asifa International VP, and Asifa Workshop Group (former president), USA’s Briana Yarhouse (Asifa International Animation Day director), Dhimant Vyas (IIT Bombay, IDC School of Design’s professor of practise), USA’s Pramita Mukherjee (Dreamworks Animation character effects animation developer) and B.N. Vichar (Technicolor Games, Bengaluru art director).

More information about the WAVES Awards of Excellence can be found on Asifa India’s website.