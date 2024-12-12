ViewSonic reveals its monitor lineup for 2025

ViewSonic, a US-based visual solutions company, revealed its upcoming monitor lineup at the ColorPro Awards 2024 Exhibition: Momentum event in India. The new range features monitors for creative professionals, modern workspaces, and gamers.

Highlights include an AI monitor, ultra-fast gaming monitors, and a 5K display with automatic colour calibration designed for creators, especially Mac users. These monitors are claimed to enhance productivity and offer superior visual quality.

Another highlight of the event were the ColorPro Awards. Indian creators had made over 2,500 submissions under four award categories: Photography, Videography, Digital, and Generated Art. Riders of the Volcano by photographer Mahendra Bakle from India bagged third place under the photography category.

The monitors announced at the event are as follows:

VG2748A-2K: AI Monitor with Intelligent Sensing Technology

An AI monitor is designed for workspaces that focuses on user comfort, privacy, and sustainability. Equipped with an Ambient Light Sensor, it automatically optimises screen brightness and backlight settings to improve viewing comfort. Features like posture check, break reminder, and focused attention mode ensure ergonomic support, improved focus, and better health during long work sessions. For privacy, the monitor integrates Privacy Alert and Auto-Dimmer, helping prevent visual hacking and safeguarding sensitive information. Additionally, this monitor promotes sustainability through its Power-Saving Mode, Energy Star and EPEAT certifications, and eco-friendly packaging as claimed.

VP2788-5K: The 5K Monitor targeted for Mac Users

The VP2788-5K is designed for Mac users and integrates with the Apple ecosystem easily through its hardware and self-developed software to deliver a high-quality visual and professional experience. The monitor sports 5K resolution at 218 PPI, featuring 99 per cent DCI-P3, this monitor ensures vibrant colours that match Apple’s visual standards. Its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity supports easy integration with peripherals, while the unique dual 5K monitor capability enables better multitasking.

VP2776T-4K & VP3276T-4K Thunderbolt 4 Monitors

The VP2776T-4K and VP3276T-4K Thunderbolt 4 monitors include dual Thunderbolt 4 ports offering speeds of up to 40 Gbps. This feature enables lightning-quick data transfer, dual 4K display support via Daisy Chain, and streamlined workflows—all with a single cable. Coupled with a comprehensive array of connectivity options—including dual HDMI 2.1, USB-C, DisplayPort 1.4, and Ethernet—these monitors deliver seamless docking and integration into any setup. These monitors feature 4K UHD resolution, Delta E <2 colour accuracy, and a 98 per cent DCI-P3 and 100 per cent sRGB color gamut; they provide vibrant visuals to meet the demands of professionals.

ViewSonic Future Retail Space demonstration at the event

VP3285- 4K-OLED: Unmatched Precision and Performance for Creators

The VP3285-4K-OLED is a professional display with OLED technology, which delivers true blacks and over 1.07 billion colours (true 10-bit) for superior visual clarity. The monitor also includes an Intelligent Sensor suite—including Ambient Light, Human Position, and Gesture Control for an intuitive user experience.

Targeted towards creative professionals, it boasts 98 per cent DCI-P3 and 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage, Pantone Validation, and Delta E < 2 for consistent color accuracy. With versatile connectivity options and mutli-monitor functionality, the VP3285-4K-OLED simplifies workflows, to improve productivity and creativity.

Gaming Monitors: XG325D-4K-OLED and XG2737

XG325D-4K-OLED and XG2737 monitors are focused on offering an immersive gaming experience. The XG325D-4K-OLED is a 32-inch 4K UHD OLED display that offers dual mode features, allowing users to switch between 4K at 240Hz or FHD at 480Hz. This monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free, smooth gameplay with a fast 0.03ms GtG response time.

The XG2737 is a 27-inch FHD IPS monitor having an 520Hz refresh rate and a 1ms MPRT response time for fast-paced competitive gaming. Both monitors are equipped with features to enhance the gaming experience, including multiple connectivity options and built-in speakers for crisp audio.

ViewSonic Future Control Room demonstration at the event.

ViewSonic monitor business unit general manager Oscar Lin expressed, “From AI monitors with intelligent sensing for modern workspaces to ultra-fast gaming displays and cutting-edge solutions tailored for creative professionals, this range is designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s users. By integrating advanced technologies like AI and Thunderbolt 4, we continue to elevate user experience, productivity, and creativity to new heights.”

ViewSonic sales and marketing IT division director Sanjoy Bhattacharya said, “We are delighted to host the first-ever local exhibition of the ColorPro Awards in India, as part of its global fifth-year milestone. This marks an exciting step in bringing the celebration of creativity and innovation closer to our Indian audience. The comprehensive monitor lineup we’re showcasing is tailored to meet the specific needs of Indian users across creative, business, and gaming sectors. By integrating cutting-edge technology, we remain committed to delivering solutions that enhance productivity and user experiences.”

ViewSonic is set to bring its upcoming range of advanced monitors to India in the first half of 2025.