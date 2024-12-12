The Yard VFX names Eve Chauvet and Bertrand Cabrol as CG supervisors

Bertrand Cabrol and Eve Chauvet

French independent studio The Yard VFX has expanded its team with the appointment of two new CG supervisors, Eve Chauvet and Bertrand Cabrol, whose expertise and extensive international experience at many studios, notably in Canada, will strengthen The Yard’s CG offerings and support the studio’s growth while expanding its capabilities in an ever-evolving market.

In their new roles, both of them will work closely with the studio’s growing artistic and production team, composed of seasoned professionals dedicated to meeting the demands of today’s most ambitious projects.

Senior VFX Supervisor and founder Laurens Ehrmann said, “We are delighted to welcome Eve and Bertrand to The Yard. Their arrival marks a new chapter for The Yard, enabling us to continue developing our studio structure with senior talent in both Paris and Montpellier. I am sure their experience will benefit both our team and future clients.”

Chauvet has worked over 20 years in the industry in different international locations like Amsterdam, London, Vancouver and Montreal. She has been an expert 2D and 3D artist, environment and CG supervisor at studios such as MPC, Framestore and, most recently, DNEG. She shared, “I am thrilled to join The Yard team in Montpellier. Returning to Montpellier, where I studied, and having the opportunity to work on both international and French projects is an incredible chance. I feel fortunate to reconnect with our French craftsmanship and, alongside Bertrand, bring a touch of our experience from some of the world’s leading studios.”

Cabrol has a decade of experience, primarily gained in Montreal, where he grew from an FX and environment artist to technical lead and then supervisor, ensuring the smooth operation and technological advancement of artistic departments, notably at Framestore and DNEG. He commented, “Having joined The Yard a few months ago, I am delighted to see that my initial experiences with the organisation have met my expectations and align perfectly with the ambitions and challenges I’ve set for my career. With the right people, the necessary support, and the vision driven by the management team, I see even the most ambitious projects becoming achievable.”

Among other major films, both of them have contributed to Disney’s live-action remake of Dumbo. Cabrol’s other standout credits include Blade Runner 2049, Deadpool 2, Watchmen, and The Mandalorian. Meanwhile, Chauvet has worked on acclaimed productions such as Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, For All Mankind, Alien Covenant, Ghost in the Shell, Last Night in Soho, and Fantastic Beasts.