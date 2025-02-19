The Future of Immersion: Bengaluru GAFX 2025 set to be bigger and better

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (centre) lights the lamp at GAFX 2024

Bengaluru GAFX 2025, themed “The Future of Immersion,” is set to be the most expansive edition yet. Bringing together key players from the AVGC-XR industry, this premier event—supported by the Government of Karnataka—will take place from 27 February to 1 March at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

The AVGC-XR sector is evolving beyond traditional mediums such as films and linear television, embracing immersive experiences that redefine entertainment. GAFX 2025 aims to explore this transformation, focusing on experiential engagement, innovation, and industry disruption.

This year’s event promises several firsts: the expo area will be open to the public free of charge, conference sessions will be hosted in a larger-than-life setting, and for the first time, the finals of an esports tournament will be held on-site. With footfall expected to exceed 20,000—surpassing the 10,000 and 12,000 attendees of previous editions—GAFX 2025 is poised to be a landmark event for professionals, studios and fans alike.

Karnataka’s Information Technology and Biotechnology minister Priyank Kharge stated, “Bengaluru GAFX is the annual celebratory event that has become a marker for the acceleration and innovation in the AVGC-XR sector. Our state has pioneered almost every construct that makes this a champion sector for the country. Talent, technology and a vibrant state supported startup platform continues to give Karnataka the leading edge.”

Bengaluru GAFX chairman and ABAI president Biren Ghose shared, “Creative technologies create positive disruption. How will creative professionals tell stories differently in an immersive future world? What new tools and tech will we build or deploy to push the boundaries of storytelling experience? How can you leverage Bangalore’s ecosystem to advance immersive creative technologies? GAFX 2025 brings every constituency together to answer these and more questions to continue our #1 position as a global hub for AVGC-XR. The future of immersion isn’t about somethings we watch; it’s something we curate and shape. Come join us as we explore how “Create in India” will become a global phenomenon in media and entertainment.”

Government of Karnataka’s Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology (E,IT&Bt), and Science & Technology secretary Dr. Ekroop Caur highlighted, “The Karnataka technology ecosystem has a vibrant and leading position in the games, animation, VFX, comics and XR sectors. Our Center of Excellence for AVGC is a role model and we have seen many states wanting to leverage and emulate this pioneering initiative. Bengaluru GAFX brings the world to Karnataka and we see this as an opportunity to take the next steps to continue our leading position in the country. Our focus is to grow startups and jobs including for women in AVGC-XR.”

Below are the major highlights of this year’s edition:

Government push for global AVGC growth

Sanjay Jaju, the secretary of Government of India’s Ministry of Information & Broadcasting will speak about the “Create in India” initiative as well as about uniting the creative community for the upcoming event Waves. Industry thought leaders from the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), Ficci and CII will share insights on strengthening collaboration between academia and industry.

Venue: Kalinga Inauguration

The India Pavilion

For the first time, GAFX will feature a dedicated pavilion showcasing creative talent from across India, with participants from Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam. The initiative will foster co-production and collaborative opportunities among regional creators.

Venue: Expo Zone

Global blockbuster presentations

Industry leaders from Walt Disney, ILM, MPC, DNEG, Warner Bros., Lego, Netflix, Sony PlayStation Studios – Insomniac Games and Sony will present exclusive insights into global blockbuster projects.

Venue: Kalinga Hall

Esports National Championship

The country’s top 12 teams will compete in an electrifying Counter-Strike 2 tournament.

Venue: Siddhartha Hall

GEM Awards 2025

AnimationXpress’ GEM Awards 2025 will recognise outstanding achievements in game development, competitive esports, emerging technologies, Web3 innovations and metaverse.

Venue: Kalinga Hall, evening of 28 February

B2B x Investor Connect

Karnataka government’s Department of E,IT&Bt is organising an Investor Connect session where selected AVGC-XR startups will have the exclusive chance to pitch live to a group of leading angel investors and VCs. 17 investors will meet 50 qualified pitchers and present their invested thesis and opportunities in a daylong session.

Venue: Lalit 1 & 2

International buyers at B2B with government and industry, at GAFX 2024

Spotlight on India’s comics industry

Four of India’s most influential comic brands—Tinkle, Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, and Pran Studios—will discuss the future of Indian comics, their potential to generate original IPs, and their impact on the media and entertainment landscape. Additionally, Amar Chitra Katha will launch the Uncle Pai Award, a tribute to its legendary founder, Anant Pai.

Venue: Different events in locations across venue

Launchpad for major collaborations

GAFX 2025 will serve as a key platform for significant industry announcements and partnerships. One of the most anticipated reveals may involve a collaboration between a leading comics powerhouse, a major animation studio, and a prominent actor and celebrity.

Venue: Across stages in Kalinga and Grand Ball Room

Demystifying AI in AVGC-XR

Experts from Deloitte, Autodesk, AMD, Nvidia, Myelin Foundry, and Adobe will explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence in the AVGC-XR industry, delving into its applications in storytelling, content creation, and immersive experiences.

Venue: Grand ball Room

Women in AVGC initiative

Netflix will unveil a new CSR (corporate social responsibility) project aimed at empowering women in the AVGC industry, fostering greater representation and inclusivity.

Venue: Sutra Lounge

National art and animation challenge goes virtual

GAFX’s renowned painting and sculpting competitions were held online this year, with finalists now set to showcase their talent live at the event.

Venue: Expo Zone

Jobs of the future

Government representatives, skills councils, film institutions, and studio executives will discuss the evolving M&E curriculum, career opportunities, and the outlook for AVGC jobs in 2025 and beyond.

Venue: Grand Ball Room & Expo Zone

Startups Innovation Zone

Startups incubated at Karnataka’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) will present their cutting-edge work, offering a glimpse into the future of the AVGC-XR industry.

Venue : Expo Zone, Lalit 1 & 2, Lalit 3 & 4 (Refer programme)

Immersive XR showcases

Pioneering companies in immersive media and creative technology will exhibit their latest innovations.

Venue : Expo Zone

India Movie Festival Premier

New feature film: Pharrell Williams’ Lego Piece by Piece by Zebu Animation

Venue: Grand Ball Room

Strengthening international alliances

In a bid to foster global partnerships, the Karnataka Government is set to establish a Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), bringing together international stakeholders. Confirmed participants currently include France, Australia, the UK, Scotland, Uzbekistan, and Italy.

With its blend of innovation, collaboration, and experiential storytelling, GAFX 2025 is poised to redefine the future of the AVGC-XR industry. Whether you are a professional, a student, an investor, or an enthusiast, this year’s event promises an unmissable experience in the world of immersive entertainment.

From more details, visit here: https://gafx.in/.

