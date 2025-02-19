‘Honkai: Star Rail’ version 3.1 to release this February

HoYoverse has announced that Honkai: Star Rail’s new version 3.1, Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne, will launch on 26 February 2025. It has crossed 150 million total downloads across all platforms.

In this update, Trailblazers and their companions will forge ahead on the grand flame-chase journey, venturing into uncharted territories and embracing a tapestry of thrilling events. Two new playable characters Tribbie and Mydei are going to be added to the game.

In the previous chapter, Nikador’s Coreflame was successfully reclaimed. Yet, the flame-chase journey remains a race against time. With this pivotal milestone achieved, preparations for the next step are already underway. In version 3.1, the Trailblazer will take on the role of a messenger, embarking alongside their companions to a brand-new map, Grove of Epiphany, where the journey continues with renewed purpose.

The Grove of Epiphany, a revered city-state honouring Cerces, the Reason Titan, stands as Amphoreus’ cradle of knowledge and maintains strong ties with Okhema. Known for its vital academic contributions to the flame-chase journey, the Grove has long provided critical research on the black tide and Titans, serving as a beacon of enlightenment and progress. Cerces, like Kephale, harbours goodwill toward humanity and, with boundless generosity, transformed the Grove into a sanctuary for knowledge seekers, offering rest, study, and the wisdom of the world to mortals once shrouded in ignorance. However, this haven of learning has recently fallen to the black tide’s assault. Amidst the ensuing chaos, a shadowy foe has emerged, seeking to claim Cerces’ Coreflame for their own. In the version 3.1 Trailblaze mission, Trailblazers must rise to the challenge, rescuing survivors, uncovering truths about the catastrophe, and reclaiming Cerces’ Coreflame to restore hope to Okhema.

Moreover, in version 3.1’s main Story, Trailblazers will harness the power of Oronyx to awaken echoes of the past, leading them to a new map where the Abyss of Fate, once known as Janusopolis, stands in its day state. Along the way, they will uncover long-buried secrets from the Era Chrysea, gradually unveiling the mysterious past of Tribbie, the latest five-star playable character.

The second playable five-star character is Mydei, having migrated to a faraway land alongside his people, now the crown prince of Castrum Kremnos, and also a warrior as valiant as a lion. Additionally, the limited five-star characters Yunli and Huohuo will have their return in the first and second halves of the version 3.1 warp event, respectively.

In addition to new characters and storylines, version 3.1 brings exciting events. One highlight is the new season of Divergent Universe, which introduces a brand-new research topic centered on Amphoreus. This time, battles will feature the innovative day and night system, where combat alternates between day and night.

In 2023, Honkai: Star Rail won the Apple’s App Store iPhone game of the year, Google Play’s best game, and best mobile game by The Game Awards. In 2024, it received the Golden Joystick Awards still playing award (Mobile) and PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 partner award among other honours. The game has been rated Teen by the ESRB and is also classified as PEGI 12. It is now available on PC, iOS, Android, Epic Games Store and PS5.