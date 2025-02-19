DNEG Group’s AI and content technology company Brahma to acquire Metaphysic

DNEG Group’s AI (artificial intelligence) and content technology company Brahma announced the acquisition of Metaphysic, a leading developer of AI content creation technologies.

The acquisition will accelerate the development of Brahma’s AI-powered products for enterprise, IP rights-holders, and content creators across industries, empowering them to create high quality content at scale. Brahma will develop foundational AI, data, and content workflow and management technologies as part of a comprehensive suite of AI-native products designed to create user-customised content across video, image, and audio.

Brahma’s executive management team comprises strong and experienced technology leaders headed by executive chairman Prabhu Narasimhan, DNEG Group founder and CEO Namit Malhotra who continues as Brahma interim CEO, and Metaphysic CEO Thomas Graham who also serves as Brahma president. Upon integration of Metaphysic with Brahma’s technology and team, Graham will transition to become the CEO of Brahma.

Other members of the Brahma executive leadership team include: Prime Focus Technologies CEO & co-founder Ramki Sankaranarayanan, who will also serve as Clear president; DNEG Group CTO Paul Salvini, who will also serve as Brahma CTO; and Ziva character tools and workflows director Crawford Doran, who becomes Ziva vice president.

“With Brahma, we are taking DNEG’s multiple Academy Award-winning visual effects and animation toolsets and marrying them with the incredible power of generative AI to create a suite of AI content products, including what we believe will be the industry’s leading photorealistic AI video creator,” said Narasimhan. “I am excited to take Brahma from a niche user base focused on high-end movie and TV production to enterprise and content creators across every industry. If you have the imagination and a story to tell, we have the tools to bring your story to life faster, cheaper, and better.”

“Brahma offers every business a strategy for generative AI content creation, from owning their data to delivering amazing, user-customised AI content across video, image, and audio. By bringing together the incredible teams at Brahma and Metaphysic, we can deliver an operating system for generative AI content that starts with securing your IP and ends with new revenue streams built on a suite of products that deliver Hollywood-quality content and experiences at unprecedented scale,” mentioned Graham.

“Brahma’s acquisition of Metaphysic turbocharges the development of a truly game-changing suite of content creation and management products, fueled by the limitless potential of AI. IP rights holders and content creators across every sector—from media and entertainment, to retail, to healthcare, to education and beyond—will be empowered to create incredible content at a scale and fidelity that is currently reserved only for those with the highest budgets. Brahma will redefine how stories are told, through a platform that is purpose-built for the future of content creation,” said Malhotra.

Post transaction, Brahma’s global team will include more than 800 engineers and creative technologists, bringing together the award-winning innovation of the DNEG Group’s creative technology portfolio, including Ziva’s technology for the creation of digital human and character simulations (recently recognised with a 2025 SciTech Award by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences), with Metaphysic’s AI technology (recently honoured with a VES Award for Emerging Technology). This is combined with Clear’s purpose-built AI platform with its global client base, built over eight years of research and development in content discovery, content creation, and content management.