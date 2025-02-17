‘Iyanu’ premiere dates for Cartoon Network and Max revealed

The highly-anticipated animated series Iyanu will premiere on Cartoon Network on 5 April at 9:30 am ET/PT, and the following day on Max. The network and streamer have released the premiere feature trailer giving audiences another glimpse into the story based on Nigerian culture and mythology.

Synopsis: Drawing on Nigerian culture, music, and mythology, the animated series follows Iyanu, a brave young orphan living in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. While studying history and ancient arts, she yearns for a normal life—until a looming threat awakens divine powers not seen since the legendary Age of Wonders. Accompanied by newfound friends Biyi, Toye, and a magical leopard named Ekun, Iyanu sets out to uncover the source of this evil, unlocking her destiny along the way.

Cartoon Network and Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said, “It has been a hero’s journey for Roye and the team to bring this ambitious and stunning series to Cartoon Network and Max. This April, we all get to benefit from years of their effort and enter the super unique world they have created, filled with magic, mysterious enemies and divine powers.”

Adapted from Roye Okupe’s graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder—published by YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics (The Umbrella Academy, Hellboy) – the show is helmed by Okupe himself, who was born and raised in Nigeria and now serves as creator, executive producer and showrunner. The series is produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, a leading Black-owned animation studio in North America.

Lion Forge Entertainment CEO and founder David Steward II said, “Iyanu represents a major leap forward in our commitment to telling culturally rich stories that resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re confident audiences will share in our excitement.”

The all-African voice cast includes:

Serah Johnson as Iyanu

Okey Jude as Biyi, Iyanu’s carefree adventurer friend

Samuel Kugbiyi as Toye, Iyanu’s bookworm companion

Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Olori

Blossom Chukwujekwu as Kanfo, Toye’s father

Stella Damasus as Sewa

Shaffy Bello as Emi – The One Mother

Ike Ononye as Elder Alapani

Previously announced streaming partner Showmax has set its launch date for 13 June when the entire first season of Iyanu will be available across 44 African countries. Recently announced partner ITVX will also stream the series across the UK and Republic of Ireland this summer. The executive producers for the show are Steward II, Stephanie Sperber, Kirsten Newlands and Matt Heath from Lion Forge Entertainment, Okupe of YouNeek Studios, Erica Dupuis of Impact X Capital, Ryan Haidarian of Forefront Media Group and Doug Schwalbe of Superprod.