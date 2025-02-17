Alfalite’s Modularpix Pro VP XR solution powers up Spain’s immersive studio

Alfalite, European manufacturer of LED screens, announced that its Modularpix Pro VP XR (virtual production & extended reality) solution is the core technology behind the new Coruña Immersive Studio (CEI), located in A Coruña (Galicia) and recognised as one of Spain’s largest virtual production studios.

The facility features a 28 x 6-metre LED wall, a 100-square-metre ceiling screen, and two side LED totems, incorporating a total of 1,152 Alfalite VP XR LED panels. The CEI is built on a 2,539-square-metre site, with 750 square metres dedicated to the studio, within A Coruña’s Cidade das TIC technology hub. It consists of two interconnected buildings designed to support high-end virtual productions.

The project was developed in collaboration with Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales (TSA) and Tangram Solutions, two strategic partners of Alfalite that played a key role in integrating the necessary technology to ensure the studio’s success. The investment was co-financed by the A Coruña Provincial Council and the Government of Spain through the recovery, transformation, and resilience plan.

“We are proud to be part of this project, which is set to become one of Europe’s leading audiovisual hubs for virtual production in film and television,” said Alfalite executive director Luis Garrido. “We extend our gratitude to our partners Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales and Tangram Solutions, who have led this monumental project and trusted our technology to meet the highest industry standards.”

The centerpiece of the studio is a 28 x 6-metre semicircular LED wall made up of 672 Alfalite Modularpix Pro VP XR panels with a 1.9 mm pixel pitch and a total resolution of 14,336 x 3,072 pixels.

This main display is complemented by a 100-square-metre ceiling screen featuring Alfalite Modularpix Pro 3.9 HB VP XR panels and two movable side LED totems, each measuring 2.5 x 4 metres and equipped with Alfalite Modularpix Pro 2.6 VP XR modules. These side screens enhance lighting and reflections for more immersive productions.

In total, the studio integrates 1,152 Alfalite VP XR LED panels, enabling filmmakers and advertisers to create immersive, dynamic, and hyper-realistic environments with depth and perspective. These screens faithfully reproduce any real or fictional location while seamlessly interacting with physical elements in real time.

The CEI’s advanced technology setup is further enhanced by Pixotope’s 3D tracking solution, Arri Alexa cameras, Canon lenses, Novastar MX Series processors, and a Blackmagic video matrix, among other solutions, delivering a top-tier visual experience.

Alfalite’s VP XR technology was selected for its reliability, precision, and ability to meet the demanding requirements of virtual production environments, where every detail is crucial. These LED panels are specifically designed for virtual production ecosystems, allowing real-time interaction with cameras and graphics servers while offering outstanding functionality and a color space that enhances the creativity of filmmakers and cinematographers.

“With our Modularpix Pro VP XR solution, the CEI benefits from the best luminance and colour spectrum available in high-resolution LED panels, establishing it as a benchmark for the most demanding audiovisual productions,” added Garrido.

Recently inaugurated, the studio is positioned as a key facility for film, television, advertising, and live broadcast productions, attracting both national and international projects.