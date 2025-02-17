Timothée Chalamet-starrer ‘A Complete Unknown’ to release in India this February

California-based Searchlight Pictures’ Academy Award-nominated film A Complete Unknown, featuring Timothée Chalamet as legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, is set to hit Indian theatres on 28 February. The film traces Dylan’s journey from a vagabond to visionary.

Synopsis of the film: Set against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval of the early 1960s, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide. The electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.

Apart from Chalamet (Dune:Part Two, Wonka), the film’s cast features Edward Norton (Asteroid City, The French Dispatch), Monica Barbaro (At Midnight, The Cathedral), Elle Fanning (Teen Spirit, Galveston), Scoot McNairy (Speak No Evil, Nightbitch), Boyd Holbrook (Vengeance, The Bikeriders), Dan Fogler (Spinning Gold, The Argument), Norbert Leo Butz (Flag Day, Give or Take), Eriko Hatsune (Moon and Thunder, Gatchaman) and Big Bill Morganfield (Banshee, A Love Song for Bobby Long).

The VFX for the film was done by Rising Sun Pictures, FotoKem and Bot VFX. Rising Sun Pictures has mainly focused on recreating a 1960s atmosphere and the historical settings.

The film is directed by James Mangold (Ford vs Ferrari, Logan) and produced by Fred Berger, James Mangold, Alex Heineman, Bob Bookman, Peter Jaysen, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, and Timothée Chalamet.