Upcoming series ‘Iyanu’ to get tabletop games

Collectible tabletop gaming brand Resurrection Games has partnered with movie and TV studio Lion Forge Entertainment to launch a game for the latter’s animated series Iyanu, an epic superhero fantasy story set to premiere on Cartoon Network, Max and Showmax this spring.

Resurrection will introduce multiple card and board games on the IP, providing children and families with an interactive way to explore the characters, storyline, and rich world of Iyanu.

“The best projects start with a passionate, supportive community and a gameplay core that ties everything together,” said Resurrection Games president Brian Zander. “Whether it’s a unique mechanic, an engaging theme or character design, or a dynamic balance between strategy and luck, we focus on creating experiences that players and fans can’t stop talking about. For us, it’s all about finding the spark that makes a game unforgettable and building everything else around it.”

“Through these games, players can explore the rich cultural mythology and powerful themes of the series in a way that is both engaging and meaningful,” said Lion Forge Entertainment founder and CEO David Steward II.

These include:

Yorubaland: Wild Terrain (Family Board Game): Teams compete in this tactical Tiger Tag game, with Team Chosen seeking the Source while Team Corrupt pursues them across a revealing landscape.

Iyanu: Crossroads (Ages Four to Nine): A memory tile game where players use unique character abilities to collect tokens and artifacts, racing to be first to gather seven.

Iyanu: Mark of the Chosen (Ages Six Plus): A push-your-luck card game where players draw from the Yoruba deck to master divine powers, collecting victory points over three rounds.

Synopsis of the show: Drawing from Nigerian culture and mythology, Iyanu follows a young orphan in the fantasy kingdom of Yorubaland who discovers she possesses divine powers not seen since the Age of Wonders. Together with her friends Biyi, Toye, and a magical leopard named Ekun, Iyanu embarks on an epic journey to master her abilities and protect her homeland from an ancient evil.

Iyanu, the animated series adapts Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios’ graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder by award-winning Nigerian creator Roye Okupe, who serves as creator, executive producer and showrunner. It is produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, the Emmy-winning studio behind Oscar-winning Hair Love, with executive producers David Steward II, Stephanie Sperber, Kirsten Newlands, Matt Heath, Erica Dupuis, Ryan Haidarian, and Doug Schwalbe.