23rd VES Awards full winners list

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes



The Visual Effects Society (VES) has announced the winners for the 23rd annual VES awards. The industry guests gathered at The Beverly Hilton hotel to celebrate VFX talent in 25 awards categories and special honourees.

The movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes received the top photoreal feature award while Dune: Part Two garnered the most photoreal feature wins, with four awards. The Wild Robot was named the top animated film, winning four awards. Live action series Shōgun and The Penguin both received three awards each.

Comedian duo The Sklar Brother made their debut as VES Awards hosts. Actor Keanu Reeves presented the VES Award for creative excellence to Golden Globe winning actor and producer Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train, Mortal Kombat). VES Eyeline Studios chief research officer Paul Debevec presented the Georges Méliès Award to virtual reality/ immersive technology pioneer Dr. Jacquelyn Ford. Writer and director Michael Dougherty (Krampus, Trick ‘r Treat) presented Academy Award-winning filmmaker and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki with the Visionary Award.

The award presenters included: Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Krys Marshall, Mary Mouser, Russell Hornsby, Tanner Buchanan, Eric Winter, Tia Carrere and Autodesk’s Senior Director, Business Strategy Rachael Appleton presented the VES-Autodesk Student Award.

VES chair Kim Davidson said, “As we celebrate the 23rd Annual VES Awards, we’re honoured to shine a light on outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation. The honourees and their work represent best-in-class visual effects, the work that engages audiences and enhances the art of storytelling. The awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding global artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our winners and nominees!”

The winners of the 23rd Annual VES Awards in 25 categories are as follows:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Erik Winquist

Julia Neighly

Paul Story

Danielle Immerman

Rodney Burke

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Civil War

David Simpson

Michelle Rose

Freddy Salazar

Chris Zeh

J.D. Schwalm

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

The Wild Robot

Chris Sanders

Jeff Hermann

Jeff Budsberg

Jakob Hjort Jensen

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Shōgun; Anjin

Michael Cliett

Melody Mead

Philip Engström

Ed Bruce

Cameron Waldbauer

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

The Penguin; Bliss

Johnny Han

Michelle Rose

Goran Pavles

Ed Bruce

Devin Maggio

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Star Wars Outlaws

Stephen Hawes

Lionel Le Dain

Benedikt Podlesnigg

Andi-Bogdan Draghici

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Coca-Cola; The Heroes

Greg McKneally

Antonia Vlasto

Ryan Knowles

Fabrice Fiteni

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

D23; Real-Time Rocket

Evan Goldberg

Alyssa Finley

Jason Breneman

Alice Taylor

Outstanding Character in a Photoreal Feature

Better Man; Robbie Williams

Milton Ramirez

Andrea Merlo

Seoungseok Charlie Kim

Eteuati Tema

Outstanding Character in an Animated Feature

The Wild Robot; Roz

Fabio Lignini

Yukinori Inagaki

Owen Demers

Hyun Huh

Outstanding Character in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-Time Project

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter; Vildvittran the Queen Harpy

Nicklas Andersson

David Allan

Gustav Åhren

Niklas Wallén

Outstanding Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Dune: Part Two; The Arrakeen Basin

Daniel Rhein

Daniel Anton Fernandez

Marc James Austin

Christopher Anciaume

Outstanding Environment in an Animated Feature

The Wild Robot; The Forest

John Wake

He Jung Park

Woojin Choi

Shane Glading

Outstanding Environment in an Episode, Commercial, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-Time Project

Shōgun; Osaka

Manuel Martinez

Phil Hannigan

Keith Malone

Francesco Corvino

Outstanding CG Cinematography

Dune: Part Two; Arrakis

Greig Fraser

Xin Steve Guo

Sandra Murta

Ben Wiggs

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Alien: Romulus; Renaissance Space Station

Waldemar Bartkowiak

Trevor Wide

Matt Middleton

Ben Shearman

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Dune: Part Two; Atomic Explosions and Wormriding

Nicholas Papworth

Sandy la Tourelle

Lisa Nolan

Christopher Phillips

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

The Wild Robot

Derek Cheung

Michael Losure

David Chow

Nyoung Kim

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-Time Project

Shōgun; Broken to the Fist; Landslide

Dominic Tiedeken

Heinrich Löwe

Charles Guerton

Timmy Lundin

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature

Dune: Part Two; Wormriding, Geidi Prime, and the Final Battle

Christopher Rickard

Francesco Dell’Anna

Paul Chapman

Ryan Wing

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in an Episode

The Penguin; After Hours

Jonas Stuckenbrock

Karen Cheng

Eugene Bondar

Miky Girón

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Commercial

Coca-Cola; The Heroes

Ryan Knowles

Alex Gabucci

Jack Powell

Dan Yargici

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project

The Penguin; Safe Guns

Devin Maggio

Johnny Han

Cory Candrilli

Alexandre Prod’homme

Emerging Technology Award

Here; Neural Performance Toolset

Jo Plaete

Oriel Frigo

Tomas Koutsky

Matteo Olivieri-Dancey

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Pittura (entry from ARTFX – Schools of Digital Arts, France)

Adam Lauriol

Titouan Lassère

Rémi Vivenza

Helloïs Marre