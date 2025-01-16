VES reveals nominees for its 23rd annual awards;

The Wild Robot | Photo: facebook/dreamworksthewildrobot

The Visual Effects Society (VES) has announced the nominees for the 23rd Annual VES Awards. The awards will be presented on 11 February 2025 at The Beverly Hilton hotel.

The nominees in 25 categories were selected by VES members at 49 in-person and virtual nomination panels conducted around the world over a 30-hour continuous process. The nominations protocol included a review of each awards submission including the befores and after by a minimum of three different judging panels. The participating VES members on the panels had represented 307 cities in 24 countries. India’s in-person panel was held in Mumbai with 18 VES members who participated as judges.

VES chair Kim Davidson said, “The artistry, ingenuity and passion of visual effects practitioners around the world have come together to create remarkable imagery. We are seeing best in class work that elevates the art of storytelling and exemplifies the spirit of innovation. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of our nominees.”

Autodesk media and entertainment VP and VES-Autodesk student awards sponsor Diana Colella commented, “Whether it’s through a fully immersive environment, realistic characters, or jaw-dropping action sequences, visual effects artists continue to push the boundaries of creativity and transform the way stories are told. This year’s student film submissions celebrate the technical talent and creativity of up-and-coming visual effects artists. Congratulations to all the student nominees.”

Dune: Part Two is leading the photoreal feature film field with seven nominations; The Wild Robot is the top animated contender with five nominations; Shōgun and The Penguin each received four nominations in the episodic field.

Dune: Part Two | Photo: facebook/dnegvfx

The nominees for the VES Awards in 25 categories are:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Better Man

Luke Millar

Andy Taylor

David Clayton

Keith Herft

Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two

Paul Lambert

Brice Parker

Stephen James

Rhys Salcombe

Gerd Nefzer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Erik Winquist

Julia Neighly

Paul Story

Danielle Immerman

Rodney Burke

Mufasa: The Lion King

Adam Valdez

Barry St. John

Audrey Ferrara

Daniel Fotheringham

Twisters

Ben Snow

Mark Soper

Florian Witzel

Susan Greenhow

Scott Fisher

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Blitz

Andrew Whitehurst

Sona Pak

Theo Demiris

Vincent Poitras

Hayley Williams

Civil War

David Simpson

Michelle Rose

Freddy Salazar

Chris Zeh

J.D. Schwalm

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1

Jason Neese

Armen Fetulagian

Jamie Neese

J.P. Jaramillo

Nosferatu

Angela Barson

Lisa Renney

David Scott

Dave Cook

Pavel Ságner

Young Woman and the Sea

Richard Briscoe

Carrie Rishel

Jeremy Robert

Stéphane Dittoo

Ivo Jivkov

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Inside Out 2

Kelsey Mann

Mark Nielsen

Sudeep Rangaswamy

Bill Watral

Moana 2

Carlos Cabral

Tucker Gilmore

Ian Gooding

Gabriela Hernandez

The Wild Robot

Chris Sanders

Jeff Hermann

Jeff Budsberg

Jacob Hjort Jensen

Transformers One

Frazer Churchill

Fiona Chilton

Josh Cooley

Stephen King

Ultraman: Rising

Hayden Jones

Sean M. Murphy

Shannon Tindle

Mathieu Vig

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Fallout; The Head

Jay Worth

Andrea Knoll

Grant Everett

Joao Sita

Devin Maggio

House of the Dragon; Season 2; The Red Dragon and the Gold

Daði Einarsson

Tom Horton

Sven Martin

Wayne Stables

Mike Dawson

Shōgun; Anjin

Michael Cliett

Melody Mead

Philip Engström

Ed Bruce

Cameron Waldbauer

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew; Episode 5

John Knoll

Pablo Molles

Jhon Alvarado

Jeff Capogreco

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power; Season 2; Eldest

Jason Smith

Tim Keene

Ann Podlozny

Ara Khanikian

Ryan Conder

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Expats: Home

Robert Bock

Glorivette Somoza

Charles Labbé

Tim Emeis

Lady in the Lake; It Has to Do With the Search for the Marvelous

Jay Worth

Eddie Bonin

Joe Wehmeyer

Eric Levin-Hatz

Mike Myers

Masters of the Air; Part Three; The Regensburg-Schweinfurt Mission

Stephen Rosenbaum

Bruce Franklin

Xavier Matia Bernasconi

David Andrews

Neil Corbould

The Penguin; Bliss

Johnny Han

Michelle Rose

Goran Pavles

Ed Bruce

Devin Maggio

The Tattooist of Auschwitz; Pilot

Simon Giles

Alan Church

David Schneider

James Hattsmith

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

[REDACTED]

Fabio Silva

Matthew Sherman

Caleb Essex

Bob Kopinsky

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Dave Samuel

Ben Fabric

Eric Greenlief

Glenn Gamble

Star Wars Outlaws

Stephen Hawes

Lionel Le Dain

Benedikt Podlesnigg

Bogdan Draghici

What If…? – An Immersive Story

Patrick N.P. Conran

Shereif Fattouh

Zain Homer

Jax Lee

Until Dawn

Nicholas Chambers

Jack Hidde Glavimans

Alex Gabor

Outstanding Visual Effects in Commercial

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket: The Magic of Sunday

Chris Bayol

Jeremy Brooks

Lane Jolly

Jacob Bergman

Disney; Holidays 2024

Adam Droy

Helen Tang

Christian Baker-Steele

David Fleet

Virgin Media; Walrus Whizzer

Sebastian Caldwell

Ian Berry

Ben Cronin

Alex Grey

Coca-Cola; The Heroes

Greg McKneally

Antonia Vlasto

Ryan Knowles

Fabrice Fiteni

Six Kings Slam; Call of the Kings

Ryan Knowles

Joe Billington

Dean Robinson

George Savvas

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

D23; Real-Time Rocket

Evan Goldberg

Alyssa Finley

Jason Breneman

Alice Taylor

The Goldau Landslide Experience

Roman Kaelin

Gianluca Ravioli

Florian Baumann

MTV Video Music Awards; Slim Shady Live

Jo Plaete

Sara Mustafa

Cameron Jackson

Andries Courteaux

Tokyo DisneySea; Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure

Michael Sean Foley

Kirk Bodyfelt

Darin Hollings

Bert Klein

Maya Vyas

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony; Run

Benjamin Le Ster

Gilles De Lusigman

Gerome Viavant

Romain Tinturier

Outstanding Character in a Photoreal Feature

Better Man; Robbie Williams

Milton Ramirez

Andrea Merlo

Seoungseok Charlie Kim

Eteuati Tema

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes; Noa

Rachael Dunk

Andrei Coval

John Sore

Niels Peter Kaagaard

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes; Raka

Seoungseok Charlie Kim

Giorgio Lafratta

Tim Teramoto

Aidan Martin

Mufasa: The Lion King; Taka

Klaus Skovbo

Valentina Rosselli

Eli De Koninck

Amelie Talarmain

Outstanding Character in an Animated Feature

Inside Out 2; Anxiety

Alexander Alvarado

Brianne Francisco

Amanda Wagner

Brenda Lin Zhang

The Wild Robot; Roz

Fabio Lignini

Yukinori Inagaki

Owen Demers

Hyun Huh

Thelma The Unicorn; Vic Diamond

Guillaume Arantes

Adrien Montero

Anne-Claire Leroux

Gaspard Roche

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl; Gromit

Jo Fenton

Alison Evans

Andy Symanowski

Emanuel Nevado

Outstanding character in an episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic or Real-Time Project

Secret Level; Armored Core: Asset Management; Mech Pilot

Zsolt Vida

Péter Krucsai

Ágnes Vona

Enric Nebleza Pañella

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred; Neyrelle

Chris Bostjanick

James Ma

Yeon-Ho Lee

Atsushi Ikarashi

Disney; Holidays 2024; Octopus

Alex Doyle

Philippe Moine

Lewis Pickston

Andrea Lacedelli

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter; Vildvittran the Queen Harpy

Nicklas Andersson

David Allan

Gustav Åhren

Niklas Wallén

Outstanding Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Civil War; Washington, D.C.

Matthew Chandler

James Harmer

Robert Moore

Adrien Zeppieri

Dune: Part Two; The Arrakeen Basin

Daniel Rhein

Daniel Anton Fernandez

Marc James Austin

Christopher Anciaume

Gladiator II; Rome

Oliver Kane

Stefano Farci

John Seru

Frederick Vallee

Wicked; The Emerald City

Alan Lam

Steve Bevins

Deepali Negi

Miguel Sanchez López-Ruíz

Outstanding Environment in an Animated Feature

Kung Fu Panda 4; Juniper City

Benjamin Lippert

Ryan Prestridge

Sarah Vawter

Peter Maynez

The Wild Robot; The Forest

John Wake

He Jung Park

Woojin Choi

Shane Glading

Transformers One; Iacon City

Alex Popescu

Geoffrey Lebreton

Ryan Kirby

Hussein Nabeel

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl; Aqueduct

Matt Perry

Dave Alex Riddett

Matt Sanders

Howard Jones

Outstanding Environment in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic or Real-Time Project

Dune: Prophecy; Pilot; The Imperial Palace

Scott Coates

Sam Besseau

Vincent l’Heureux

Lourenco Abreu

Dune: Prophecy; Two Wolves; Zimia Spaceport

Nils Weisbrod

David Anastacio

Rene Borst

Ruben Valente

Shōgun; Osaka

Manuel Martinez

Phil Hannigan

Keith Malone

Francesco Corvino

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Season 2; Doomed to Die; Eregion

Yordan Petrov

Bertrand Cabrol

Lea Desrozier

Karan Dhandha

Outstanding CG Cinematography

Better Man

Blair Burke

Shweta Bhatnagar

Tim Walker

Craig Young

Dune: Part Two; Arrakis

Greig Fraser

Xin Steve Guo

Sandra Murta

Ben Wiggs

House of the Dragon; Season 2; The Red Dragon and the Gold; Battle at Rook’s Rest

Matt Perrin

James Thompson

Jacob Doehner

P.J. Dillon

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes; Egg Climb

Dennis Yoo

Angelo Perrotta

Samantha Erickstad

Miae Kang

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Alien: Romulus; Renaissance Space Station

Waldemar Bartkowiak

Trevor Wide

Matt Middleton

Ben Shearman

Deadpool & Wolverine; Ant-Man Arena

Carlos Flores Gomez

Corinne Dy

Chris Byrnes

Gerald Blaise

Dune: Part Two; The Harkonnen Harvester

Andrew Hodgson

Timothy Russell

Erik Lehmann

Louie Cho

Gladiator II; The Colosseum

Oliver Kane

Marnie Pitts

Charlotte Fargier

Laurie Priest

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Dune: Part Two; Atomic Explosions and Wormriding

Nicholas Papworth

Sandy la Tourelle

Lisa Nolan

Christopher Phillips

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes; Burning Village, Rapids and Floods

Alex Nowotny

Claude Schitter

Frédéric Valleur

Kevin Kelm

Twisters

Matthew Hanger

Joakim Arnesson

Laurent Kermel

Zheng Yong Oh

Venom: The Last Dance; Water, Fire & Symbiote Effects

Xavi Martin Ramirez

Oscar Dahlen

Hedi Namar

Yuri Yang

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Kung Fu Panda 4

Jinguang Huang

Zhao Wang

Hamid Shahsavari

Joshua LaBrot

Moana 2

Zoran Stojanoski

Jesse Erickson

Shamintha Kalamba Arachchi

Erin V. Ramos

The Wild Robot

Derek Cheung

Michael Losure

David Chow

Nyoung Kim

Ultraman: Rising

Goncalo Cabaca

Zheng Yong Oh

Nicholas Yoon Joo Kuang

Praveen Boppana

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic or Real-Time Project

Avatar: The Last Airbender; Legends; Koizilla

Ioan Boieriu

David Stopford

Per Balay

Saysana Rintharamy

Shōgun; Broken to the Fist; Landslide

Dominic Tiedeken

Heinrich Löwe

Charles Guerton

Timmy Lundin

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew; Pilot; Spaceship Hillside Takeoff

Travis Harkleroad

Xiaolong Peng

Marcella Brown

Mickael Riciotti

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Season 2; Shadow and Flame; Balrog Fire and Collapsing Cliff

Koenraad Hofmeester

Miguel Perez Senent

Miguel Santana Da Silva

Billy Copley

Three Body Problem; Judgement Day

Yves D’Incau

Gavin Templer

Martin Chabannes

Eloi Andaluz Fullà

Outstanding Compositing and Lighting in a Feature

Better Man

Mark McNicholl

Gordon Spencer de Haseth

Eva Snyder

Markus Reithoffer

Dune: Part Two; Wormriding, Geidi Prime, and the Final Battle

Christopher Rickard

Francesco Dell’Anna

Paul Chapman

Ryan Wing

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Joerg Bruemmer

Zachary Brake

Tim Walker

Kaustubh A. Patil

The Wild Robot

Sondra L. Verlander

Baptiste Van Opstal

Eszter Offertaler

Austin Casale

Outstanding Compositing and Lighting in Episode

Shōgun; Broken to the Fist; Landslide

Benjamin Bernon

Douglas Roshamn

Victor Kirsch

Charlie Raud

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew; Episode 6; Jaws

Rich Grande

Tomas Lefebvre

Ian Dodman

Rey Reynolds

The Boys; Season 4; Life Among the Septics

Tristan Zerafa

Mike Stadnyckyj

Toshi Kosaka

Rajeev BR

The Penguin; After Hours

Jonas Stuckenbrock

Karen Chang

Eugene Bondar

Miky Girón

Outstanding Compositing and Lighting in a Commercial

Virgin Media; Walrus Whizzer

Sebastian Caldwell

Alex Grey

Kanishk Chouhan

Shubham Mehta

Coca-Cola; The Heroes

Ryan Knowles

Alex Gabucci

Jack Powell

Dan Yarcigi

Corcept; Marionette

Yongchan Kim

Arman Matin

Yoon Bae

Rajesh Kaushik

Disney; Holidays 2024

Christian Baker-Steele

Luke Warpus

Pritesh Kotian

Jack Harris

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project

Blitz

Hayley Williams

David Eves

Alex Freeman

David Watson

Constellation

Martin Goeres

Johara Raukamp

Lion David Bogus

Leon Mark

The Penguin; Safe Guns

Devin Maggio

Johnny Han

Cory Candrilli

Alexandre Prod’homme

Emerging Technology Award

Dune: Part Two; Nuke CopyCat

Ben Kent

Guillaume Gales

Mairead Grogan

Johanna Barbier

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga; Artist-driven Machine Learning Character

John Bastian

Ben Ward

Thomas Rowntree

Robert Beveridge

Here; Neural Performance Toolset

Jo Plaete

Oriel Frigo

Tomas Koutsky

Matteo Oliviero Dancy

Mufasa: The Lion King; Real-Time Interactive Filmmaking, From Stage To Post

Callum James

James Hood

Lloyd Bishop

Bruno Pedrinha

The Penguin; Phase Synced Flash-Gun System

Johnny Han

Jefferson Han

Joseph Menafra

Michael Pynn

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Dawn (entry from ESMA – École Supérieure Des Métiers Artistiques)

Noah Mercier

Apolline Royer

Lorys Stora

Marie Pradeilles

Student Accomplice (entry from Brigham Young University)

Spencer Blanchard

Lisa Bird

Anson Savage

Kiara Spencer

Pittura (entry from ARTFX – Schools of Digital Arts)

Lauriol Adam

Lassère Titouan

Vivenza Rémi

Marre Helloïs

Courage (entry from Supinfocom – Rubika)

Salomé Cognon

Margot Jacquet

Nathan Baudry

Lise Delcroix

Some of the special honourees at the 23rd annual VES Award will include Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award-winning actor-producer Hiroyuki Sanada who will be receiving the VES Award for creative excellence, Academy Award-winning director and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki who will be receiving the VES visionary award and virtual reality/immersive technology pioneer Dr. Jacquelyn Ford Morie who will be receiving the VES Georges Méliès Award.