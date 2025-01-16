Brazilian animated series ‘Lulumos’ debuts on YouTube

Brazilian animated studio Miralumo Films has launched its cartoon series Lulumos on YouTube. The 3D animated series mixes popular rhythms with reinterpretations of children’s classics, but the studio has promised room for original compositions.

In a school talent show, three inseparable friends, Hit, Disco and Zig Lu perform on the stage with lively educational songs and invite the kids and their whole family to sing and dance along with them.

The first episode features an English version for the Brazilian classic song “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes,” performed by the characters. The original version on Lulumos’ YouTube channel has 300k views. With this series, the studio aims to highlight friendship, creativity and learning – special moments for all ages.

“We chose a live performance as the setting for this song because it is a moment that many children experience at school – full of anticipation, anxiety and joy,” summarises the project’s director Gustavo Ribeiro. “It’s incredible to see the characters start out shy and then shine on stage – it’s a message of overcoming for the little ones.”

The studio plans to add new episodes to its channel regularly over the next months. “We wanted to bring songs that kids already love, but with a very Brazilian touch. In addition, we thought of the choreography as something simple and accessible, inspired by famous internet dances, but adapted for children. It’s about fun and movement,” said Ribeiro, who shares the production credits with Thais Peixe.

“Behind the series’ visuals, there is a great deal of technological development carried out by Miralumo Filmes to make this project possible,” added Ribeiro, who is also the director of the award-winning short film Napo. “Among the innovative aspects are the mix of 3D characters with 2D facial expressions and the development of an exclusive pipeline for the animation’s production.”

Miralumo Films is also a co-founder of Revolution, a digital arts school that trains new talents for the creative industry.