Cosmic Creative Academy & Studios has acquired the education division of Cosmos Maya India

Cosmic Creative Academy & Studios, co-founded by Ram Dhumne, Ketan Mehta, and Deepa Sahi, has taken over the education division of Cosmos Maya India – Cosmos Creative Academy.

With rapid advancements in animation technology, including AI and machine learning (ML), Dhumne and his team are introducing new, studio-ready courses that they promise are tailored to meet the growing needs of the industry. “Success in fields like animation, VFX, gaming, and creative design demands a combination of technical skills, creativity, adaptability, and a strong sense of professional ethics. Our academy’s curriculum has been crafted to instill these qualities in students, ensuring they are well-equipped to thrive in the dynamic and competitive creative industry,” shared Dhumne.

He expressed confidence that the expertise and experience of Mehta and Sahi will enhance the academy’s offerings. Together, they aim to provide not only technical training but also prepare students for the professional demands of a successful studio career in an ever-changing industry. He stated that Maya Digital Media is a key strategic partner for Cosmos Creative Academy.

Mehta, who is a renowned filmmaker and storyteller, shared his perspective on the importance of Indian-origin content in the global narrative. “Our consistent focus is on fostering creative storytelling, advanced filmmaking skills, and nurturing emerging talent. Indian cultural heritage has the potential to shape global narratives, and it is essential to ensure that our future industry leaders are prepared to create stories that resonate globally,” he said. He stressed the significance of embracing innovation through the integration of new technologies to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving creative sectors.

The academy’s collaborations with industry leaders extend beyond academic programs. In collaboration with CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation), the academy is playing a pivotal role in supporting government CSR initiatives and skilling centres, thereby helping to raise industry standards.