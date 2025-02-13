Kartoon Studios and Vue Cinemas to bring feature-length Roblox game show movie

Kartoon Studios will partner with Vue Cinemas to debut one of the first feature-length game show movies, Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK.

Set to premiere this Easter, the 85-minute cinematic adventure showcases high-energy, family-friendly competitions featuring British children aged nine to 11, playing custom-built levels of Roblox. This unique movie event will hit Vue Cinema locations across the UK and ROI, including London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Dublin, starting 19 April 2025.

Harnessing the massive popularity of gaming platform Roblox, Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK combines thrilling gameplay with heartwarming moments of camaraderie and competition. Hosted by the charismatic Frankie Vu (NFL Show for Kids) the movie takes six talented young gamers through an epic tournament featuring inventive challenges created by the Kartoon Studios production team.

The challenges are:

Rumble Raceway: A high-octane car race with unexpected twists

Cock-a-Doodle Dash: A zany obstacle course set on a lively farmland

Shark Bait: A daring quest to survive treacherous, shark-infested waters

The stakes are high, with winners taking home coveted prizes that include iPhones, iPads, custom Nike shoes, and a PlayStation 5, among other prizes.

“Our goal was to create a fun, positive, and safe experience—reimagining the Saturday morning cinema tradition with a modern twist centered around Roblox, a platform kids absolutely adore,” said Kartoon Channel Worldwide president Paul Robinson. “Kids love watching other kids having a blast, and we believe Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK captures that energy perfectly. This movie transforms a classic TV series concept into an exciting feature film. We’re delighted to partner with Vue Cinemas to bring this one-of-a-kind project to families just in time for Easter.”

“At Vue, we’re big fans of innovation when it comes to unique ways for customers to enjoy the big screen experience. With Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK, we’re excited to be showing a unique, first-of-its-kind big event for families this Easter. Roblox has proven to be a sensation with the younger generation, and we welcome gamers – young and old – to join us for the world’s first-ever feature-length game show film, exclusively at Vue,” said Vue UK and Ireland screen content head Rob Lea.

Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK has no affiliation with the Roblox Corporation.