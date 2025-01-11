Prime Focus spawns another offshoot DNEG Creative

The Prime Focus Limited (PFL) empire is expanding. The company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on 8 January that its subsidiary Prime Focus Motion Pictures (PF Motion) had incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary under itself on 7 January bearing the name DNEG Creative Private (DNEG).

It further stated that DNEG Creative will be a subsidiary company under PFL but an indirect one.

It has a share capital of Rs 100,000 and its main areas of business will be post production activities of video production and of motion pictures.

Last year DNEG Group completed its acquisition of Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), a creator of AI-powered technology solutions for the M&E industry. PFT, which was previously a subsidiary of the Group’s parent company Prime Focus Limited, has offices across North America, Europe, and India.