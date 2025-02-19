Pocket Entertainment launches AI-powered comics platform Pocket Toons

The comic world just got a serious upgrade. Pocket Entertainment, the parent company of Pocket FM and Pocket Novel, has launched Pocket Toons – an AI-first comics platform that blends artificial intelligence with human creativity to supercharge storytelling. With its proprietary AI studio, Blaze!, the company is rewriting the rules of comic production – pumping out high-quality episodes 20 times faster and at just a third of the usual cost.

At the heart of Pocket Toons lies Blaze!, a cutting-edge AI studio designed to enhance, not replace, artistic vision. This powerhouse technology automates background rendering, scene composition, colouring, and quality control-freeing up artists to focus on what truly matters which is storytelling and character development. The result? An unprecedented production speed of three episodes per day, compared to the industry standard of one per week. That’s not just fast – it’s warp speed for comic creation.

Since its beta launch in January 2025, Pocket Toons has exploded onto the scene with over 30 comic titles, demonstrating a strong product-market fit. Readers are spending an average of 60 minutes a day on the platform, showing that AI-powered comics aren’t the future-they’re already here. To fuel this growth, Pocket Entertainment has pledged a US$15 million investment in 2025, setting its sights on a bold US$100 million ARR target by 2026.

Pocket Toons’ beta phase has already delivered eye-popping engagement stats:

Users spend over 60 minutes daily on the platform.

Paying users clock in more than two hours per day.

Total reading time has surpassed six million minutes.

More than 100,000 downloads recorded in just two weeks.

Pocket Entertainment co-founder & CEO Rohan Nayak sees AI as a creative enabler, not a disruptor: “The fusion of AI and human storytelling marks the beginning of a new creative era. Every major shift in entertainment—cinema, animation, digital streaming-has been fuelled by technology. AI is the next frontier, amplifying human creativity without replacing artistic expression.”

Pocket Toons SVP Shreyas Joshi echoed this sentiment, “The demand for high-quality, episodic content has never been higher. We are producing comics 20 times faster at a third of the cost, making premium content more accessible than ever. Blaze! supercharges the creative workflow while keeping originality intact.”

Pocket Toons is deploying AI across multiple dimensions:

Personalised content: AI curates and recommends comics tailored to individual preferences.

Diverse storytelling: AI unlocks new formats, including interactive and immersive genres.

Global reach: AI-powered analytics drive localisation and cultural adaptation at breakneck speed.

The global comics industry, valued at US$8.63 billion in 2023, is on track to reach US$15.38 billion by 2033, with AI at the helm of this growth. As digital reading skyrockets, AI-powered platforms like Pocket Toons are redefining the way we create and consume comics-one hyper-efficient, visually stunning episode at a time.