Raynault VFX and Stability AI become Academy Software Foundation members 

The Academy Software Foundation announced that Raynault VFX and Stability AI are their two new member companies. Joining the foundation as general members, both the companies will play an important role in continued open-source development across new areas in visual effects and generative AI.

“As our open source community continues to grow, we are grateful for our member companies who provide operational support and guidance. As new members, Raynault VFX and Stability AI bring with them the artistic talent and the technical know-how that will help strengthen open source development in the motion picture industry. We are thrilled that Raynault VFX and Stability AI are joining the foundation,” said Academy Software Foundation executive director David Morin.

Founded in 2011, Raynault VFX located in Montreal, Canada, is known for its work across feature films and television shows including Deadpool & Wolverine, The Mandalorian, Dune: Prophecy, and Thor: Love and Thunder. The studio strongly believes in the values of collaboration and inclusivity that define open-source. As a smaller studio, it has leveraged open-source tools to maximise success for its artists, allowing them to focus more on creativity than technological challenges.

The studio already uses OpenEXR, OpenColorIO, and OpenImageIO, and is also interested in getting involved with OpenTimelineIO, the Open Review Initiative, and the USD Working Group. By joining the Academy Software Foundation, the studio aims to give back to the open-source community, and to more directly contribute toward the advancement and sustainability of its various projects.

“Raynault VFX is joining the Academy Software Foundation to contribute to the advancement of open source technologies that drive innovation in the visual effects industry,” shared Raynault VFX CTO Simon Ouellet. “As a boutique studio dedicated to technical excellence, we believe that collaborating with the Foundation will help shape more efficient VFX workflows while maintaining the highest artistic standards.”

For Stability AI, joining the Academy Software Foundation was a natural step, as the company works to ensure that its generative AI models can seamlessly integrate into existing production pipelines, workflows, and tools. By making its models openly available, users are able to adapt them for diverse applications and drive new innovations in visual media and beyond.

“We’re excited to join the Academy Software Foundation, an organisation that shares a similar ethos to Stability AI in advancing open source innovation for content creation. Stability AI is built on an open-first approach, releasing all of our foundational models openly across image, video, 3D, and audio. This approach has fostered a large and loyal developer community, continuously expanding our models with new tools and functionality. Through our collaboration with the Academy Software Foundation, we look forward to further strengthening the open-source ecosystem,” said Stability AI CTO Hanno Basse.

Best known for its stable diffusion model, first released in August 2022, Stability AI’s models are used by creators, developers, and enterprises alike, with over 260 million downloads. The company has also been recognised as one of Fortune’s 50 AI Innovators and as one of Time’s Most Influential Companies. Additionally, Stable Audio was featured on Time’s list of the Best Inventions of 2023. Its leadership team includes Sean Parker as executive chairman, Prem Akkaraju as CEO, and James Cameron as board member.